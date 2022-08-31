Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious CrepesIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Local Poet Gale Henderson Grew Up in Cleveland's Lee Harvard Community; Was Not Fond of Poetry As A ChildBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Girl received $3K from The Women Commission for Education and Training and the Black Women Commission of Cuyahoga CountyBrown on ClevelandCuyahoga County, OH
Football: Fleming a ‘game-time decision,’ three unavailable on status report against No. 5 Notre DameThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will start in left field on Friday and bat seventh versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Trea Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo starting in left field
The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Joey Gallo as their starting left fielder for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will take over left field for Sunday's game against the Padres while Miguel Vargas takes a seat. Gallo is listed seventh on the Dodgers' batting order. Our models project...
numberfire.com
Amed Rosario starting Sunday for Cleveland
Cleveland Guardians infielder Amed Rosario is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Rosario is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Mariners starter George Kirby. Our models project Rosario for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Nate Eaton starting Saturday afternoon for Kansas City
Kansas City Royals infielder Nate Eaton is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Eaton is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Tigers starter Michael Pineda. Our models project Eaton for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2...
numberfire.com
Connor Wong catching for Boston on Friday
Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Texas Rangers. Wong will catch for right-hander Nick Pivetta on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Dallas Keuchel and the Rangers. Kevin Plawecki returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Wong for 6.0 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
J.D. Martinez sitting for Boston on Sunday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Martinez will move to the bench on Sunday with Franchy Cordero starting in left field. Cordero will bat eighth versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Cordero for...
numberfire.com
Austin Barnes sitting Sunday for Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers did not include Austin Barnes in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Barnes will take a seat Sunday with Will Smith moving back to catcher. Justin Turner will start at designated hitter, and Max Muncy, who is batting fifth, will start at third base.
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Eloy Jimenez sitting for White Sox on Friday
Chicago White Sox outfielder Eloy Jimenez is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Jimenez will move to the bench on Friday with Josh Harrison starting at third base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Yordan Alvarez batting third for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Alvarez will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat third versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. David Hensley returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Alvarez for 15.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday evening
Cleveland Guardians center Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Seattle Mariners. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus left-hander Robbie Ray. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Salvador Perez in Royals' Sunday lineup
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Detroit Tigers. Perez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting third in the order versus Tigers starter Matt Manning. Our models project Perez for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com
Christian Vazquez starting Sunday for Houston
Houston Astros catcher Christian Vazquez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Vazquez was originally slated to begin Sunday's game on the bench. However, after Martin Maldonado was scratched, that will change. Now, Vazquez is starting behind the plate, batting seventh in the order versus Angels starter Tucker Davidson.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado catching for Houston on Friday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Maldonado will catch for right-hander Lance McCullers Jr. on Friday and bat ninth versus left-hander Reid Detmers and the Angels. Christian Vazquez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Maldonado for 7.4...
numberfire.com
Boston's Rob Refsnyder batting seventh on Sunday
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Refsnyder will start in center field on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Dane Dunning and the Rangers. Enrique Hernandez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Refsnyder for 10.1 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
White Sox's Josh Harrison batting eighth on Friday
Chicago White Sox infielder Josh Harrison is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Harrison will star at third base on Friday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sonny Gray and the Twins. Eloy Jimenez moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Harrison for 7.2 FanDuel points...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
numberfire.com
Mets' Dan Vogelbach batting fifth on Friday
New York Mets infielder Dan Vogelbach is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Washington Nationals. Vogelbach will start at designated hitter on Friday and bat fifth versus right-hander Josiah Gray and Washington. Darin Ruf moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vogelbach for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Christian Yelich sitting for Milwaukee on Friday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich is not in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Yelich will move to the bench on Friday with Andrew McCutchen starting in left field. McCutchen will bat fifth versus right-hander Zach Davies and Arizona. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 10.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Tyler Freeman hitting second for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians shortstop Tyler Freeman is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Seattle Mariners. Freeman will take over the shortstop position after Amed Rosario was given the night off at home. numberFire's models project Freeman to score 8.8 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Marlins' Miguel Rojas batting ninth on Friday
Miami Marlins infielder Miguel Rojas is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Rojas will start at shortstop on Friday and bat ninth versus right-hander Charlie Morton and the Braves. Jon Berti returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Rojas for 7.3 FanDuel points on Friday....
Comments / 0