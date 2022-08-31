ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gillette, WY

county17.com

Campbell County Fire Dept. (9/2/2022)

GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Campbell County Fire Department responded to the following incidents on Friday, Sept. 2:. At 5:15 a.m. to Wrangler Court for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care on scene. At 8:33 a.m. to Parkside Circle for an emergency medical response. Firefighters provided patient care...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

C17 Crime Clips for Friday, Sept. 2

GILLETTE, Wyo.- Here is a brief summary of all things crime that happened in and around Gillette yesterday, obtained through law enforcement reports from the Gillette Police Department (GPD) and the Campbell County Sheriff's Office (CCSO). Theft, Sept. 1, E. Warlow Drive, GPD. A Coca-Cola manager called the police...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Driver cited after driving car into hotel Thursday

GILLETTE, Wyo. — Law enforcement officers located and cited a man who allegedly admitted to driving his car into the National 9 Inn last night, resulting in significant damage to the building, authorities said Friday. Gillette Police officers and Campbell County Sheriff's deputies responded to the call after it...
GILLETTE, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Friday, Sept. 2

Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff's Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney's Office.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Forecast: Labor Day weekend will be dry, breezy, right for fire weather conditions

GILLETTE, Wyo. — A little bit of haze this morning will hang around today as the sun rises in the sky, but Campbell County should see a bright, sunny Labor Day weekend. The high today is forecast at 86 degrees, making today the coolest of the week after a weak cool front passed through the region Thursday night. Winds should come from the northeast at 11 to 13 mph with gusts to 23 mph.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
county17.com

Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Aug. 31

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

