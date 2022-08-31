GILLETTE, Wyo. — A little bit of haze this morning will hang around today as the sun rises in the sky, but Campbell County should see a bright, sunny Labor Day weekend. The high today is forecast at 86 degrees, making today the coolest of the week after a weak cool front passed through the region Thursday night. Winds should come from the northeast at 11 to 13 mph with gusts to 23 mph.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO