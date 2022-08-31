Read full article on original website
Related
fox7austin.com
Sunken steamboat exposed once again after drought in Missouri River
A steamboat that sunk in the Missouri River in 1870 has been exposed again after a recent drought in South Dakota. The Missouri National Recreation Center posted on its Facebook that the vessel, North Alabama, sank after she hit a snag and ended up at the bottom of the "Mighty Mo."
fox7austin.com
TPWD reminding Texans to stay safe on the water this Labor Day Weekend
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Game Wardens and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) want to remind those who plan to celebrate Labor Day Weekend on the water to follow boating and water safety precautions. TPWD says in 2021, there was a 43 percent decrease in boating-related accidents and 50...
fox7austin.com
Witnesses, drone expert react to mysterious lights captured in Texas sky
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Mysterious lights were spotted Thursday night, north of Austin over Brushy Creek and Cat Hallow. Video was sent to FOX 7 by Gus McGiven. He was out walking with his friend Kyle Gomez near Cat Hallow in Round Rock. "In real life when you see it,...
Comments / 0