nbcrightnow.com
Local business owner, philanthropist turns 90
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Prominent local philanthropist and longtime Tri-City business owner George Dress celebrated his 9Oth birthday on Labor Day and he did so with members of the community he has embraced over the years. Dress and his sons own Ranch and Home in Kennewick, a business that has grown from...
9th annual Kennewick Labor Day Picnic takes place after two years
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Labor Day kicks off the end of summer. How else do people celebrate other than with hotdogs, hamburgers and celebrating community?. Monday morning, the 9th annual Labor Day Picnic at Columbia Park took place. This happened after two years of having to cancel it due to COVID-19.
nbcrightnow.com
El Porton restaurant in Union Gap burns
UNION GAP, Wash.- The Yakima Fire Department (YFD) responded to a fire at the El Porton restaurant at 2512 Main Street in Union Gap around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, September, 4th. According to a YFD press release responding crews saw very heavy smoke coming from the restaurant and requested more resources.
nbcrightnow.com
Downtown Association of Yakima hosts Yakima First Friday on September 2
YAKIMA, Wash.- What is First Friday? It's a monthly event that helps showcase the different talents, shops and and businesses in Yakima. Business owners in Downtown Yakima feature local artists and performers and have special promotions for their customers. Downtown Yakima has a goal of making sure the downtown area...
Get a look inside CBC’s $35 million recreation center in Pasco. Students paid for it
The new rec center is set to reshape the way Columbia Basin College students spend their free time.
nbcrightnow.com
Unsheltered Homelessness is Still High in Yakima County
YAKIMA, WA - Sheltered homelessness in Yakima is almost at the same level as it was before the pandemic, but unsheltered homelessness in Yakima County is still high. According to the Yakima County Annual Point and Time Count Report in 2022 554 households were experiencing homelessness, which increased by 2% from the following year. 1 in 3 households was experiencing unsheltered homelessness.
nbcrightnow.com
How Columbia Basin Shroomery grows mushrooms
PASCO, Wash.- Growing and selling culinary mushrooms is a hobby for the owner of Columbia Basin Shroomery, Darrell Wise. Wise said he has been growing his mushroom business for the past two years. Now he is selling 500 pounds of mushrooms a month to local restaurants and to people in the Tri-Cities.
nbcrightnow.com
Cougar spotted in Yakima park
YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: 3:14 p.m. An update from Suncomm Communications says the cougar was not found by officers. Those in the area are asked to stay safe and alert. If you see the cougar, call 9-1-1 immediately. SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 10:47 a.m. A Cougar was spotted in Yakima's Randall Park...
KEPR
Local fisherman dedicates years to gifting free fishing poles; loses everything in fire
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A local fisherman who lost years of hard work in a shop fire over the weekend in Benton County said it won't keep him from doing what he loves. Philip Colgan didn't have much growing up. His father died when he was three years old, leaving his mother to raise him along with his other siblings.
This Yakima Spot Had some Fancy-Shmancy Root Beer Floats
Root Beer Floats are one of those dessert drink options I've always enjoyed but never gave them enough credit when I was younger. They're great and all but would often opt for something else like a milkshake or something. As I got older I seem to appreciate them more and more and when offered I'd often order one just for nostalgia's sake. I saw this spot in town had Root Beer Floats as part of a 'back to school' special for kids but that didn't stop me from ordering one as well.
nbcrightnow.com
Garage burns in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department responded to an early morning residential structure fire at 8103 Spieden Drive Tuesday morning. Fire crews arrived to find a garage on fire. According to the Fire Department, the residents of the home, a mother, her child, and a dog, all got out of...
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Union members, farmers battle at Congdon Orchards
As we celebrate Labor Day, we may sometimes take for granted the benefits won by America’s labor movement, such as the fact that most of us have Monday off. But the efforts to establish minimum wages, 40-hour work weeks, safe working conditions and paid time off came with more than a few physical confrontations between workers and management, and those management hired to protect its interests.
nbcrightnow.com
0905 nonstop 1pm CGyakcougar
A cougar was spotted in Randall Park in Yakima. People in the area are advised to stay indoors and to keep pets and children inside.
nbcrightnow.com
West Richland municipal services have new hours
WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- The City of West Richland will have new hours at the Municipal Services building and the Police Department, starting Tuesday, September, 6th, 2022. The Municipal Services Lobby and the Police Department Lobby will be open Monday through Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and from Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Ellensburg Rodeo
Action from the Ellensburg Rodeo Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ellensburg, Wash. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Tri-City schools have $137 million in federal COVID relief. Where’s that money going?
Congress allocated billions of dollars in historic proportions to schools nationwide.
One Day Alice-In-Wonderland Experience Selling Out In Kennewick
If an outdoor Alice-In-Wonderland immersive experience sounds fun, you better sign up quick because it is here for only one day and is selling quick!. This unique experience travels the world, has been to over 80 countries, and will be here in Kennwick Washington on September 25th, 2022. They describe the event on their website, “Alice is trapped in Wonderland and time is running out to save her! Tumble down the rabbit hole and enter a topsy-turvy world of adventure, intrigue and impossible things at this immersive Alice in Wonderland experience, coming to Kennewick, WA on Saturday, September the 24th, 2022. Solve curious clues, take on mischievous challenges and play against hundreds of other teams at this unique, outdoor, escape-room style event. But hurry, there's limited team places available, so book your team ticket today!"
nbcrightnow.com
WSP releases numbers for Labor Day DUI's
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol released its final numbers for DUI's over Labor Day weekend. According to Trooper Chris Thorson, District 3 (which covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin counties), had 9 drivers arrested for DUI's over the weekend. Two of those arrests were the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Wapato residents enjoy Harvest Festival parade
WAPATO — Kids scrambled for candy, spectators enjoyed beautiful weather and a variety of entries made their way through downtown Wapato on Monday morning for the Wapato Harvest Festival parade. The parade began with a color guard marching to a steady drum beat as veterans in the Yakama Nation...
Kennewick, September 06 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Kennewick. The Pasco High School football team will have a game with Kennewick High School on September 05, 2022, 17:00:00. The Richland High School football team will have a game with Southridge High School on September 05, 2022, 18:00:00.
