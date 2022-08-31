Read full article on original website
PLU academic programs restructured into four distinct colleges
Pacific Lutheran University announcement. A long-planned academic restructure is being implemented that organizes Pacific Lutheran University’s academic programs into four colleges: the College of Health Professions; the College of Humanities, Interdisciplinary Studies, and Social Sciences; the College of Natural Sciences; and the College of Professional Studies. “We’re very grateful...
University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance
Submitted by Chris Saunders. University Place Parks and Recreation Foundation is forming to support and enhance Parks and Recreation in University Place. This will be a project oriented foundation to form a public private partnership between the University Place City. Its purpose is to oversee projects for the enhancement of our local parks and recreation.
Tools from Pierce County Library offer homework help and more for students
Pierce County Library System press release. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – As students begin a new school year, many students, parents, and caregivers are looking for tools and resources to start the school year strong. The Pierce County Library System’s Tools for Students (tools.pcls.us) provides in-library and online resources including live tutors and Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) help—and all for free.
Safe Streets Invites The Community to Their Annual Benefit Celebration
TACOMA – Safe Streets will not rest until every neighborhood in Pierce County is safe for everyone!. Thirty-three years ago Safe Streets began building the bridge between law enforcement, government agencies, and the surrounding communities to reclaim neighborhoods, parks, businesses, and schools from crime and violence. By connecting neighbors...
Pierce County seeks public input on Comprehensive Plan update
Pierce County press release. Pierce County is updating the Comprehensive Plan and would like the public’s input on future growth in the county. Planning and Public Works (PPW) staff will visit numerous sites and events throughout Pierce County in September to engage in discussions with residents about what is important to them in their community. The County will also consider the potential impacts of future growth and is seeking comments on what should be included in an environmental impact statement.
Curran Apple Orchard Gets U.P.’s Newest Piece of Public Art
City of University Place announcement. On Aug. 18, friends of the Curran Apple Orchard gathered for a dedication of the park’s new piece of public art. “Forever Friends” is a bronze sculpture by John Jewell and was inspired by Brewster, one of two horses belonging to the Curran family, original owners of the Curran Apple Orchard.
Pierce County libraries closed Sept. 5 for Labor Day
Pierce County Library System announcement. PIERCE COUNTY, Washington – The Pierce County Library System will be closed Monday, Sept. 5, Labor Day. During that time, the Library’s online services, as always, will be open at www.piercecountylibrary.org, featuring online e-books, audiobooks, videos and magazines as well as other services and resources.
Continuing to Serve
Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. Last March at Deputy Dom Calata’s Celebration of Life, I committed, on behalf of the people of Pierce County, to NEVER FORGET – his service and his sacrifice for our community. On Wednesday, I took part in the dedication of our Sheriff’s...
Puyallup 101
City of Puyallup social media post. Have you ever wondered how the City operates? If so, we encourage you to register for our free 8-week community civics course, Puyallup 101! Our Fall quarter begins Thursday, September 29 through Thursday, November 17, 2022. Classes are 6:00 – 7:30PM. FMI cityofpuyallup.org/1618/Puyallup-101-Your-Communitys-Civics….
Lakewood City Manager September 2 Info Bulletin
Read the Lakewood City Manager's (John Caulfield) September 2 Info Bulletin to the Mayor and City Council online by clicking here.
Celebrate the last days of summer with Pierce County Parks
Pierce County press release. This September, Pierce County Parks offers free community events that the whole family can enjoy. Pierce County Parks invites you to the 13th annual Touch-A-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sprinker Recreation Center in Parkland. Kids of all ages...
County Council passes R2022-118
Pierce County social media post. The Pierce County Council, on August 30, passed R2022-118 following strong support from the community during public comment. #VisionZero is intended to reduce traffic deaths & serious injuries to zero in Pierce County by 2035, prioritizing safe mobility for all.
Local Animal Shelter Volunteer Nominated for Volunteer Award of Excellence
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. Linda Santos has been volunteering at the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County for almost 10 years and helps make it possible for thousands of local pet owners to have access to pet food in times of need. Linda helps...
Shred events are back
