19-year-old faces slew of charges, including murder, animal cruelty after multiple deadly shootings in Detroit

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

DETROIT (WWJ) - Wayne County officials announced ten charges against a 19-year-old man in connection to a string of "random" fatal shootings that targeted people and animals in Detroit over the weekend.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced the charges against Dontae Ramon Smith, 19, of Detroit, on Wednesday, including three counts each of First-Degree Murder, one count of Assault with Intent to Murder, one count of Animal Cruelty -Third Degree and five counts of Felony Firearm.

Worthy explained that at the moment, these are four separate cases as police initially believed the shootings were unrelated and will be consolidated at a later date.

The Detroit Police Department began their investigation into the seemingly random shootings that left three people dead on the city's northwest side early Sunday.

One man who was also shot survived the attack, as did his dog, who was hit by a bullet in the foot.

“It is not an overstatement to say that on Sunday morning, August 28, like a scene out of a movie this alleged defendant reigned real terror on the citizens northwest Detroit," Worthy said, "Normal, everyday life was brought to a standstill as he moved east to his next victim."

Police first discovered the body of a woman believed to be in her 40s with multiple gunshot wounds in the area of Wyoming and Margareta around 5:30 a.m. after a resident reported hearing gunfire. Worthy said officers saw a male in dark clothing with a slender build walking east on Margareta Street.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon released a sketch of the unidentified woman in hopes that someone can identify her.

While police were investigating, a witness walked up and told authorities it appeared there was another victim. That's when police discovered the lifeless body of Chayne Lewis Lee, 28, of Detroit, lying in the doorway of a church in the 19880 black of Wyoming.

Police said the 28-year-old was shot multiple times and fell to the ground. He was then shot several more times. Officials believe that shooting happened around 4:45 a.m.

Then just before 7 a.m., Detroit police were dispatched to the scene of another shooting in the 19700 block of Livernois -- just north of 7 Mile. Officers found Lari Brisco, 43, of Detroit, deceased with multiple gunshot wounds.

Not 15 minutes later, police were dispatched to a home in the 19200 black of Pennington for shots fired. John Palik, 76, of Detroit met officers and told them he noticed a man peering into the windows of cars. When Palik told the suspect to stop, the suspect turned around shot the victim once in the leg.

The suspect then open fired on Palik's dog, who was hit in the paw.

Palik was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injures, Worthy said. He and his dog survived the attack -- the animal was said to be in a cast for the next four weeks while it recovers.

The investigation launched by DPD officers was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On Aug. 28, DPD received a tip from a relative about Smith and officer were able to execute a search warrant at a home in the 7310 block of Pembroke. Smith found inside the resident and take into police custody.

A gun belonging to Smith was recovered from the home by police.

Smith is expect to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in 36th District Court by Magistrate Jeffrey Kleparek.

"Thanks to a continuous collaboration of law enforcement agencies these deaths and injuries will be aggressively prosecuted by this office," Worthy added.

Comments / 9

Willard Conway
4d ago

he with no future, family,intelligence will be well served in prison. he will not reproduce, big mac's will be his favorite snack.

Reply(1)
8
Gender Neutral
4d ago

The thing is after hes gone theres another hundred just like him lurking the streets lying in wait

Reply
15
ann Pendley
4d ago

every characteristic of this cat speaks volumes and where he belongs, period

Reply(1)
10
 

