MedicalXpress
Researcher unlocks mystery of 'chemo-brain,' identifies possible treatment
Though chemotherapy can be lifesaving, the cancer treatment often leaves patients suffering from debilitating side effects, including cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function and attention. Dubbed "chemo brain," these lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life long after they have completed their cancer treatments. Currently, there...
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
Futurity
Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality
Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
MedicalXpress
Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'
A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
Fast Company
You can now sign up for an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster
The updated COVID-19 vaccine, designed to target the omicron variant of the virus, is now starting to roll out at pharmacies nationwide. If you got your last dose of the vaccine at least two months ago, you’re likely eligible to sign up for another shot, though many doctors recommend waiting four to six months after immunization or infection to get the strongest response from your immune system.
MedicalXpress
Legionnaires' disease claims fifth life in Argentina: officials
Legionnaires' disease has claimed a fifth life among patients and staff at a clinic in northern Argentina, provincial health officials announced Sunday. The health ministry in Tucuman province had announced four earlier deaths on Saturday, all in the clinic in San Miguel de Tucuman, and said a total of 11 people had been infected by the rare, but severe, lung disease.
Chicago's Top Doctor Reveals Which COVID Symptoms She Experienced
Chicago's top doctor became the latest high-profile COVID case to hit the Chicago area last week and on Tuesday she described what her experience was like. Having contracted the virus for the first time last week, Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said she believed she got sick during a family vacation.
MedicalXpress
Video: How staring at screens can affect your vision
More people working from home these days often means more hours looking at computer screens and mobile devices. And eye experts at Mayo Clinic say that could create some temporary vision problems. Reporter Jason Howland explains in this Mayo Clinic Minute. If you stare at a computer monitor or cellphone...
MedicalXpress
Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients
A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
MedicalXpress
Recent findings suggest new omicron BA.2.75 is as susceptible to antibodies as the currently dominant variant
In a recent study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet and others have characterized the new omicron variant BA.2.75, comparing its ability to evade antibodies against current and previous variants. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggests that BA.2.75 is not more resistant to antibodies than the currently dominating BA.5, which is positive news.
MedicalXpress
How historical precedents impeded recognition of airborne COVID-19 transmission
Millions of people have died of coronavirus infection since 2020 because influential institutions took too long to recognize that it is primarily airborne, and a new University of Colorado Boulder-led historical analysis sheds light on the delay. The authors trace this deadly resistance one hundred years back in history, to the rejection of sickly air called "miasma," the rise of germ theory and our own stubborn tendency to retain beliefs in spite of accumulating evidence to the contrary.
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
MedicalXpress
What to do and not do when your child has a viral fever
When kids get sick, most of the time, viruses or bacteria cause their infections. While viral and bacterial infections can have similar symptoms, such as coughing, sore throat and fever, one big difference between the two is how they are treated. In this Mayo Clinic Minute, Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a...
KIDS・
MedicalXpress
Establishing a novel strategy to tackle Huntington's disease
Through an international joint research effort involving ProQR Therapeutics of the Netherlands, Université Grenoble Alpes of France, and KTH Royal Institute of Technology of Sweden, Professor Ji-Soon Song's research team in the Department of Biological Sciences and KAIST Institute for BioCentury of KAIST, established a novel strategy to treat Huntington's disease. The new work showed that the protein converted from disease form to its disease-free form maintains its original function, providing new ways to approach Huntington's disease.
MedicalXpress
A comprehensive status report on optical imaging methods for brain science
Neurophotonics has published the second part of a comprehensive two-part series that provides an extensive toolkit of optics and photonics technologies for exploring brain health and function. The newly published report, "Optical imaging and spectroscopy for the study of the human brain" focuses on diffuse optical imaging methods applicable to...
MedicalXpress
Miniature biosensor can monitor condition of serious wounds
A new biosensor capable of accurately monitoring the condition of a chronic wound has been developed by a team at Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Wounds represent a burgeoning health care issue affecting thousands of patients in all health and social care settings, leading to a...
CBS News
Everything you need to know about the updated Covid-19 boosters
(CNN) -- There's a new kind of Covid-19 shot coming to a pharmacy or clinic near you. The US Food and Drug Administration and US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on updated boosters that target the original strain of the coronavirus as well as the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5. The hope is that these shots will improve protection against the currently circulating viruses that cause Covid-19.
MedicalXpress
Low testosterone may increase risk of COVID-19 hospitalization for men
Among men diagnosed with COVID-19, those with low testosterone levels are more likely to become seriously ill and end up in the hospital than men with normal levels of the hormone, according to a study by researchers at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and Saint Louis University School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
59.5 percent of adult ED visits are for patients with chronic conditions
Almost 60 percent of adult emergency department visits are by patients with at least one chronic condition associated with severe COVID-19, according to a study published online Sept. 1 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Loredana Santo, M.D., M.P.H.,...
