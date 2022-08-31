ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Moose on the move, migrating to Nevada from Idaho, Utah

RENO, Nev. (AP) — More and more moose from Idaho and Utah are making their way into Nevada, where they're finding wilderness to their liking without the kind of help from humans most species get when they relocate. Irregular and sporadic moose sightings in Nevada date back to the...
NEVADA STATE
Cities in Oregon break records for summer heat

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — At least a dozen Oregon cities experienced the hottest months of July and August on record, according to a state climatologist. Oregon State Climatologist Larry O’Neill studied average weather temperatures and focused on communities with at least 50 years of consistent data, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.
PORTLAND, OR

