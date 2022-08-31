ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MedicalXpress

DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults

New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
Psych Centra

How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development

During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
UPI News

Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior

While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
LIVESTRONG.com

8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
survivornet.com

‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion

Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
survivornet.com

Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer

A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
The Atlantic

The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain

Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
Daily Mail

Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two

A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
