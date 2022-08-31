Read full article on original website
Related
Urgent warning to parents that children are more at risk of deadly condition when they return to school
PARENTS have been warned that children will be significantly more at risk of a deadly condition this September. This comes as many children prepare to head back to school at the end of this week, before returning to a full five day week next week. New analysis has revealed that...
MedicalXpress
DNA responses to childhood trauma offer clues on which children will have long-term health issues as adults
New research from Virginia Commonwealth University's School of Pharmacy brings the medical community closer to identifying children with the highest need for treatment and intervention following traumatic events. The study, published in Molecular Psychiatry, found that epigenetic traces of childhood trauma could be used as biomarkers to predict the risk...
8 ways to help your kid with their anxiety, according to child mental health experts
You may not be able to make your child's anxiety go away — but you can help them build a toolbox of coping skills to navigate their fears productively.
Psych Centra
How Parenting During the Infant and Toddler Years Can Affect Child Development
During the first years of life, a child’s brain develops rapidly. How you parent can directly affect your child’s development. Infants and toddlers require a lot from their parents to create an environment where their needs are met as they grow and develop. Parenting during these early years...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Depression common in moms of kids with autism but doesn't worsen kids' behavior
While half of mothers of children with autism suffer symptoms of depression, a new study has discovered that did not raise the risk of behavioral problems for their kids. It was both a surprising and heartening finding, said first study author Danielle Roubinov, an assistant professor in the department of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of California, San Francisco.
If You See This Mark On Your Skin, Call 911 Immediately
It's best to know your body because any changes to it could be a symptom of a medical condition, including ones that are life-threatening. Among things you might notice are marks on your skin. Some might be from when you banged into a side table or accidentally scratched yourself, but one in particular requires immediate medical attention.
8 Signs You're Not Getting Enough Magnesium
Magnesium is an essential mineral involved in hundreds of functions in your body. But if your levels are very low, you could experience negative side effects. Magnesium plays an important role in maintaining nerve and muscle function, immune health and blood sugar levels. It also keeps the heart beating steady and keeps bones strong. Some research also suggests magnesium could play a role in preventing or managing health problems including diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease, according to the National Library of Medicine.
nypressnews.com
Vitamin B12 deficiency: The ‘feeling’ in your feet that’s a sign
Vitamin B12 deficiency, or folate deficiency anaemia, starts off without symptoms. But over time, a range of symptoms including dizziness, hair loss, shortness of breath, and more, can occur at the same time or separately. Many people with the deficiency will experience a strange sensation in their hands and feet.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
iheart.com
Baby Girl Is The 'Only One In The World' Born With Rare Genetic Mutation
A baby girl born in Las Vegas was diagnosed with a rare genetic mutation with no treatment or cure. Josette Gentile told KVVU that her daughter Isla is the only person in the world known to have a specific mutation to her FDXR gene. "One of her genes has two...
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The ‘sneaky’ vitamin deficiency linked to the brain condition – symptoms to spot
While there might be various underlying causes when it comes to dementia, the brain condition has also been linked to low levels of vitamin B12. Dubbed as a “sneaky” by Harvard Medical School, this vitamin deficiency could lead to “irreversible” damage if left untreated, a health portal warns.
survivornet.com
‘Severely Bloated’ Woman, 64, Was Misdiagnosed With Irritable Bowel Syndrome: She Learned It Was Cancer After She Pushed For A Second Opinion
Dianne Boothby, 64, found out she had ovarian cancer just months after her husband’s stage 3 bowel cancer diagnosis in August 2021. Luckily, they are now both in remission. After realizing there is not much awareness for the typical symptoms of her disease—bloating and an overall feeling of fullness—she intended to do something about the fact that many doctors will put off these early warning signs as IBS or PMS. In their defense, they most commonly are, but that doesn’t mean they shouldn’t look further if symptoms persist.
survivornet.com
Busy Mom, 61, Who Hated Going To The Doctor Ignored Her Pain Because She Thought It Was A ‘Kidney Infection:’ It Turned Out to Be Cancer
A Welsh woman assumed her pain was a kidney infection; she was later diagnosed with bowel and liver cancer. Bowel cancer is a general term for cancer that begins in the large bowel, says the National Health Service. Depending on where cancer starts, bowel cancer is sometimes called colon or rectal cancer, or colorectal cancer.
The Pain That Is Unlike All Other Pain
Not long after wheeling me into the room where I would eventually give birth to my eldest daughter, the nurse asked me what my plan was for pain management. I didn’t have much of an answer. I had just completed my second semester of graduate school, a feat managed largely by underpreparing for parenthood. My only birth plan was to listen to my doctors and nurses. “What do you think I should do?” I asked. The nurse walked me through my options and then suggested the common approach of at least attempting to give birth without medication. If I felt I needed pain relief, she told me, I could start with less invasive methods, such as nitrous oxide and morphine, before considering an epidural.
Seven in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, study suggests
SEVEN in ten heart attacks and strokes would be prevented if we all got a good night’s sleep, a study suggests. The problems kill 100,000 Brits a year, meaning tens of thousands of lives could be saved with the recommended seven to eight hours shut-eye a night. Researchers followed...
Ashton Kutcher lost his sight, ability to walk, and hearing for close to a year due to rare autoimmune disease
The actor shared the update about his health in a preview trailer obtained by Access Hollywood for "Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge."
A man was told to take high-dose B vitamins after blood tests showed he was deficient. Then he lost his ability to walk.
Alison Taylor told ABC Radio Melbourne her father was in good health before a rare vitamin B6 toxicity left him in a wheelchair unable to walk.
nypressnews.com
Study finds even a ‘mild’ Covid infection can leave you at risk of major killer 1 year on
Covid has consumed people’s lives in a way that’s reminiscent of wartime. The state has become bloated as a result of lockdown measures and there is an eagerness to get freedoms back. While it’s tempting to view Covid as nothing more than an inconvenience, evidence suggests it would be prudent to take it more seriously.
Woman Refuses to Forgive "Traditional" Parents Who Didn't Support Her Going to College
*With the source's consent, the following is a work of nonfiction based on the experiences of a close friend. Growing up is demanding in and of itself, but it may be significantly more difficult if your parents are too controlling and rigid in their gender expectations.
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
nypressnews.com
Eyesight: The fruit found to lower risk of severe vision loss by a staggering 60%
EYESIGHT is like most things we care about – you don’t know what you’ve lost until you’ve lost it. Fortunately, eating a particular fruit daily has been shown to lower the risk of late macular degeneration 15 years later by a whopping 60 percent. Share this...
Comments / 0