Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
When humans gesture, they activate an ancient connection between movement and breathing
Researchers from Radboud University and ZAS Berlin have developed a new perspective on why humans often move their hands rhythmically during speaking. The perspective published in Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, suggests that there are striking connections between animal and human behavior when it comes to moving with sounds. For example, flying bats synchronize their echo-locating vocalization and their wingbeats which can be directly related to how humans synchronize acoustic features of their voice and move their upper limbs.
MedicalXpress
Classical music and white noise do not improve conflict processing–related cognitive functions
In the past, many neuroscientists have investigated the potential therapeutic value of classical music and other types of music or sounds for alleviating some of the symptoms or deficits associated with different neuropsychological disorders. While some studies have suggested that listening to classical music and white noise could improve cognitive function, these effects are still poorly understood.
MedicalXpress
A comprehensive status report on optical imaging methods for brain science
Neurophotonics has published the second part of a comprehensive two-part series that provides an extensive toolkit of optics and photonics technologies for exploring brain health and function. The newly published report, "Optical imaging and spectroscopy for the study of the human brain" focuses on diffuse optical imaging methods applicable to...
Comments / 0