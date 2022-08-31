ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol

Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
DRINKS
Futurity

Your ‘sleep age’ may predict your mortality

Sleep age, a projected age that correlates to your health based on sleep quality, could predict your mortality, scientists say. For instance, if you analyze the sleep characteristics of dozens of 55-year-olds and average them out, you’ll have an idea of what sleep looks like at that age. For instance, someone who’s 55 and sleeps soundly through the night with good quality REM cycles could, theoretically, have a sleep age of 45.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers study gene mutations in children with 'uncombable hair syndrome'

A large international team of researchers has conducted a genotypic spectrum analysis for uncombable hair syndrome (UHS) and in so doing has found two pathogenic missense variants in PADI3 that account for the majority of cases. In their paper published in JAMA Dermatology, the group describes how they studied the genes of 107 children with the syndrome to identify its genetic roots.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
MedicalXpress

Video: How staring at screens can affect your vision

More people working from home these days often means more hours looking at computer screens and mobile devices. And eye experts at Mayo Clinic say that could create some temporary vision problems. Reporter Jason Howland explains in this Mayo Clinic Minute. If you stare at a computer monitor or cellphone...
CELL PHONES
MedicalXpress

How pollution changes a baby's gut, and why it matters

Exposure to air pollution in the first six months of life impacts a child's inner world of gut bacteria, or microbiome, in ways that could increase risk of allergies, obesity and diabetes, and even influence brain development, suggests new University of Colorado Boulder research. The study, published this month in...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Scientists find cold spells in the tropics increase heart attack risk

Scientists have long known that temperature changes impact the incidence of heart attacks. However, most of the research done so far has been in temperate climates, where temperatures range widely. Now, a team of researchers has investigated how the narrow temperature ranges of a tropical climate impact the incidence of...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Game theory approach to the donation of surplus vaccines

In a paper just published in Communications Medicine, Population Europe expert Pieter Vanhuysse (University of Southern Denmark), Adam Lampert (The Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Raanan Sulitzeanu-Kenan (The Hebrew University) and Markus Tepe (University of Oldenburg) have developed a rich-to-poor vaccine donation game to answer the strategic question of vaccine distribution that is key to global health.
SCIENCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canals#Climate Change#Diseases#Linus Regimen#General Health#Urban Mind#King S College London
MedicalXpress

Miniature biosensor can monitor condition of serious wounds

A new biosensor capable of accurately monitoring the condition of a chronic wound has been developed by a team at Nottingham Trent University and Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust. Wounds represent a burgeoning health care issue affecting thousands of patients in all health and social care settings, leading to a...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Recent findings suggest new omicron BA.2.75 is as susceptible to antibodies as the currently dominant variant

In a recent study, researchers from Karolinska Institutet and others have characterized the new omicron variant BA.2.75, comparing its ability to evade antibodies against current and previous variants. The study, published in the journal The Lancet Infectious Diseases, suggests that BA.2.75 is not more resistant to antibodies than the currently dominating BA.5, which is positive news.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers describe how birch pollen affects immune cells

Birch pollen is not only a nuisance for allergy sufferers. It can also affect the cells of the innate immune system and make them more susceptible to viral infections. This was now shown by a team of researchers at TWINCORE in Hanover, together with cooperation partners from the University of Augsburg. They published their results in Allergy.
WILDLIFE
MedicalXpress

Dance opens up new opportunities for treating depression

Researchers at the University of Eastern Finland are currently studying the role of dance in the treatment of mild-to moderate depression. This August witnessed the release of an avatar-based dance choreography, illustrating the narratives of six study participants of their desired future. "The underlying idea in future narratives is hope...
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
MedicalXpress

Researcher unlocks mystery of 'chemo-brain,' identifies possible treatment

Though chemotherapy can be lifesaving, the cancer treatment often leaves patients suffering from debilitating side effects, including cognitive impairments in processing speed, memory, executive function and attention. Dubbed "chemo brain," these lingering symptoms can dramatically impact patients' quality of life long after they have completed their cancer treatments. Currently, there...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Treatment improves cognition in Down Syndrome patients

A new hormone treatment improved the cognitive function of six men with Down Syndrome by 10-30 percent, scientists said Thursday, adding the "promising" results may raise hopes of improving patients' quality of life. However the scientists emphasized the small study did not point towards a cure for the cognitive disorders...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Challenging the standard paradigm of schizophrenia research

Analyzing EEG measurements of almost two hundred schizophrenia patients and healthy controls, researchers at EPFL now challenge the standard paradigm underlying research in the field. Schizophrenia is a mental disorder that impairs a person's ability to think, feel, and behave, often making them seem that they have "lost touch with...
MENTAL HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Stay safe with strategies to prevent falls

Tripping over a rug or slipping on a wet kitchen floor is something that could happen anytime, and the consequences can be serious: Falls are the leading cause of injury for older adults in the United States. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that every year, 25%...
MedicalXpress

AI model can quantify radiographic joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis

An international competition resulted in the development of algorithms that provide feasible, quick, and accurate methods to quantify joint damage in rheumatoid arthritis (RA), according to a study published online Aug. 29 in JAMA Network Open. Dongmei Sun, Ph.D., M.S.P.H., from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and colleagues designed...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy