Chris Simms has not been high on Jalen Hurts. But, boy, is he high on the 2022 Eagles. "I think the Eagles are going to be one of the best teams in the NFC," the NBC Sports NFL analyst said recently on the Chris Simms Unbuttoned podcast with Ahmed Fareed. "I love Nick Sirianni, I like their defense, [Jonathan] Gannon coaching that side of the ball, they've got support staff of assistant coaches that I like. And then, like, you're talking about the roster's real."

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO