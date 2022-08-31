ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a mum and savvy shopper – the kids’ meal deals that actually save you money

By Kate Kulniece
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
THE rising energy bills and costs have the nation by its grip, leaving millions of households struggling.

Amongst those trying to make ends meet are millions of parents all across the country, who are forced to think of new ways to slash the costs of raising children.

The Fabulous columnist explained why Tesco has become one of her favourite go-tos Credit: The Sun
Gemma is a money-saving mum-of-two based in Essex

Like many, the Fabulous columnist, Gemma Bird, is also a parent - a mum to two lovely children - and is always on the lookout for a good bargain and money-saving tips and tricks.

Offering a helping hand to fellow mums and dads, the Essex-based whizz, 40, spoke to The Sun to reveal how you can still grab a bite with your children whilst not going over the budget.

She also shared her favourite places to go - and the kids' meals that are a total rip-off.

Wetherspoons

The massive franchise is a popular spot for many who seek a boozy beverage for cheap and a hearty meal that won't rob the bank.

But what about taking your children for a lunch? For Gemma, who managed to save a whopping £10k a year on a £12k salary, it's a winner.

''We've gone in Wetherspoons a couple of times. You can get a massive pizza and a drink - it's £8.

''It's such a big pizza that the kids share it - so it works out £4 each.''

Tesco

Another go-to for Gemma, known as Money Mum to her 294k Instagram followers, is Tesco.

Here, parents can spend as little as 60p or treat themselves to a much-needed caffeinated drink at the café to claim a free kids' meal worth up to £3.25.

''Me and Adam [husband] just buy a coffee and the kids eat for free.

''They love it - it's like a little pick & mix bag.''

The savvy shopper also advised to keep an eye on what's online - usually there are plenty of deals that will help you to save money.

Ikea

No trip to the Swedish furniture giant is complete with a fuel-up at its café; its signature dish of meatballs, potato mash, creamy sauce and lingonberry jam is what makes Ikea Ikea.

The worldwide franchise has left many parents raving about their 95p bargain meals, which are filling and nutritionally-dense.

''I think it's very reasonable, the food there is just excellent.

''It's really good value for money, like the meatballs and the little ice-creams when you leave.

''They also have a rewards card that you can sign up to for free - you can win prizes and stuff.

''Last time I checked, you can win ice-creams. You can get a free hot drink Monday to Friday.

''It's a really good think to sign up to.''

The mum-of-two thinks a plate full of IKEA meatballs is a total steal Credit: Katie Wilson - The Times

Gemma's tips when grabbing a bite with kids

  1. One drink only. Just like with alcoholic beverages, juices and other refreshing drinks can be expensive and make up for a big chunk of the total bill. To slash the costs, Gemma recommends sticking to one drink only. If needed, mix water with juice.
  2. Arrive hungry. A common mistake is eating, even just a little, before leaving the house. But what this will do is make the child less hungry - and create unnecessary food waste that you will have to pay for.
  3. Share meals. Sharing is caring - and whilst siblings might not enjoy this, your wallet definitely will. It's also worth remembering that younger children usually struggle to finish a plate full of food.
  4. Tastecard. Going out can be expensive - but there are ways to cut the costs. This is where Tastecard comes in handy. Simply ask the staff if there are any on-going deals.

The US Sun

Teachers are sharing the worst packed lunches they’ve ever seen from a stomach-churning McDonald’s to a can of shandy

PACKING our kids' lunches is one of the last things we do before going to bed every night - so let's just say, they're not going to win any prizes for creativity. But if you've ever felt guilty for sending your little one to school with the same cheese sandwich and crisps every day, then these teachers are about to make you feel a whole lot better.
EDUCATION
People

A Soft and 'Cozy' Blanket That Amazon Shoppers Love Is on Sale for as Little as $9 Right Now

“I bought two and I’m getting ready to buy a third” Although it's still technically summer, September marks the turning of the seasons — which means the changing of the leaves, knee-high boots, and pumpkin everything is just around the corner. And while that may certainly still be a few weeks away, Amazon is already marking down prices on tons of fall must-have essentials.  Those discounts include the Newcosplay Super Soft Blanket, which is as little as $9 right now. The flannel blanket is made from 100 percent...
SHOPPING
msn.com

The true benefits and drawbacks of eating eggs

Eggs have been used in cuisines around the world for many years because of their incredible versatility. You can have them sweet in a custard, or salty in a fried rice dish; you can have them boiled, scrambled, poached, sunny-side up, baked in a cake, whipped in a cocktail, and so on. It’s very possible to have eggs at every meal of the day. But how healthy is it, really?
FOOD & DRINKS
The US Sun

