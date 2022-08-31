Delray Beach Police Chief Changeover Takes Place

Photo: CBS 12

A new police chief has taken the helm in Delray Beach.

Tuesday was the last day on the job for Chief Javaro Sims with the change of command ceremony taking place at West Atlantic High School Tuesday night, with the swearing in of Assistant Chief Russ Mager.

Sims is retiring after spending 30 years with the Delray Beach Police Department, becoming Chief in 2019.

Mager has been with the agency since 1996 and was promoted to assistant chief in 2020.