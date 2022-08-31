ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conviction upheld for Tennessee man charged with attempted murder of 2 Jackson County police officers

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 4 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Tennessee man convicted on two counts of attempted murder of two Jackson County police officers was asking for a new trial, but that request has officially been denied.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall announced on Wednesday that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the conviction of 25-year-old Christian James Street of Monteagle, Tennessee.

Street was convicted in a Jackson County Circuit courtroom on November 17, 2021 for the attempted murder of Stevenson Police Officer Luke Ballard and Bridgeport Police Officer Ryan McCarver during a police chase around Christmastime in 2020.

Marshall stated that the evidence shown at trial indicated that it was around 2 a.m. on December 26, 2020, when Officer McCarver saw a Grey Kia Sorento traveling slowly on Alabama Highway 72. McCarver said the driver pulled off on a gravel road, then back on Highway 72 West in the wrong lane. The vehicle then crossed over the median to continue in the correct lane.

According to a news release at the time, a chase ensue with speeds reaching 100 miles per hour. McCarver reported that the people inside the vehicle began firing gunshots at law enforcement. When the chase went into Stevenson, McCarver said the people in the vehicle fired several more shots at Officer Ballard.

The Kia was ultimately disabled. Police would later find two guns in the car, including a .40 caliber pistol that was found where Street had been sitting.

Investigators say several handguns were found inside the vehicle, which had reportedly been stolen from Clarksville, Tennessee.

Jason Pierce, Jackson County District Attorney, says his office successfully prosecuted the case against Street, sentencing him to life in prison.

Street filed an appeal in January 2022 in an attempt to reverse his conviction.

“Mr. Street attempted to take the life of two law enforcement officers and was correctly found guilty and sentenced to life imprisonment,” said Attorney General Marshall.  “He will have a long time in prison to think about his crimes.”

Harley Elizabeth Atterton, 22 of Palmer, TN, was also arrested during the incident. She was charged with receiving stolen property, two counts of attempted murder and possession of burglars tools. Her bond was set at $207,500.

Terry Dewayne Nunley, 33 of Palmer, TN, was the third person to be arrested following the chase. He was charged with driving under the influence, two counts of reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, attempting to elude, two counts of attempted murder, possession of burglar’s tools, and fugitive from justice. His bond was set at $210,400.

  • Terry Dewayne Nunley
    (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)
  • Harley Elizabeth Atterton
    (Jackson County Sheriff’s Office)

Court records show Nunley was acquitted of the attempted murder charge against him in October of 2021. Atterton’s attempted murder charge was dismissed in May of 2021, court documents show.

The Attorney General’s Criminal Appeals Division handled the case during the appeals process, arguing for the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals to affirm Street’s conviction.

The Court did so in a decision issued Friday, August 26, 2022.

