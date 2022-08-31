TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - With a traffic signal system almost 30 years old, the City of Tyler is making improvements for better traffic flow. The city has retimed 19 traffic signals as a part of their intelligent transportation master plan study. Back in 2019 and 2021, retimings were done in other parts of Tyler, but this recent improvement focused on areas that have seen less reliable travel times. The retimed intersections include South Broadway Avenue and Troup Highway, East Front Street and South Fannin Avenue, and many more. Public information Officer LouAnn Campbell says there is a need as Tyler continues to expand.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO