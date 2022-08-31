Read full article on original website
We need to admit that the ‘choice’ to be a stay at home mom is a privilege not all moms get
I am a stay at home mom who also works part-time. I had my daughter just months before the pandemic, and outside childcare wasn’t really an option. But I also didn’t want it to be. I wanted to spend that quality time with my daughter when she was little. I wanted to be there for her first steps; her first words; her first everything. I want to be a stay at home mom.
