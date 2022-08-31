Read full article on original website
Beavis will lead Us
3d ago
The past is the past get over it. You can't get special treatment because you're black. There were plenty of white folks who were put in the exact same situation.
The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge
AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
KCRA.com
California heat wave: Prepare for dangerous temperatures on Labor Day, beyond
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Dangerous heat is hitting Northern California this Labor Day weekend as thousands continue to experience a heat wave with the possibility of hitting record-high temperatures, according to KCRA 3's weather team. The forecast high for Sunday is 107 degrees in the Valley, but that's lower than...
California state AG refuses to crack down on illegal fireworks causing wildfires, damage
California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has declined to take action in response to requests from several cities to enforce the state's fireworks possession laws. In June, three California municipalities — Sacramento, San Jose and Santa Clara — penned letters to the California Department of Justice, urging the agency to crack down on illegal fireworks trafficking coming from out of the state, namely Nevada, and potentially out of the country.
West Sacramento mobile home community without running water for over 24 hours
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid a heat wave and Excessive Heat Warning, residents living at West Sacramento's Valhalla Mobile Home community say they were left without running water for over 24 hours due to a break in the pipes. "Our concern is health and well-being of everybody. Not only water...
'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
West Sacramento locate guardians of found child | Update
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Update: 6 p.m. West Sacramento Police said the guardians of the child have been found. West Sacramento Police Department is calling to the community for help in tracking down the guardians of a found child. Police said on Facebook that the child was found in...
Car-less people in California to get $1K incentive if Newsom signs this bill
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A bill that would provide a $1,000 incentive to car-less Californians is now awaiting Governor Gavin Newsom’s signature. If approved, SB457 written by State Senator Anthony J. Portantino (D – Burbank) would provide a rebate for each person without a car in their household. The goal is to reduce Californian’s dependency […]
One of California’s first prisons was a ship that sank
A ship on the Sacramento River, anchored near H Street, served as one of California’s first prisons in the 1800s.
Judge sides with Sacramento Homeless Union, reinstates temporary ban on homeless camp 'sweeps'
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Late Friday afternoon, a U.S. District Court Judge ruled in favor of the Sacramento Homeless Union and reinstated a temporary ban prohibiting the City of Sacramento from breaking up homeless encampments, also referred to as “sweeps.”. The Sacramento Homeless Union argued clearing homeless camps in...
asumag.com
Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.
The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
'The pain reaches to my soul': Family of man found dead in American River looking for answers
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Family members are looking for answers about a 29-year-old Oak Park man’s death after his body was found in the American River Wednesday. The man's mother, Reshema Washington, says she last heard from her son Syni Washington on Aug. 26, days after he celebrated his 29th birthday.
KCRA.com
Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says
AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
KCRA.com
Water managers plan to insure water supply as climate change threatens the American River Basin
This week, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation released the findings of a study designed to explore the impacts of climate change on the American River Basin. Climate change will likely increase the air temperature and water temperature of the basin as precipitation events become more variable with longer periods of drought.
KCRA.com
2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say
GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
CAL FIRE responding to Foresthill house fire
FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) said they are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Foresthill that has spread to nearby vegetation. The home is located at Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road. CAL FIRE reported at 3:55 p.m. that the incident commander has requested additional air resources for spot fires […]
Sacramento students go back to school as heat wave arrives in California
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — It's the first day of school for around 40,000 students in the Sacramento City Unified School District (SCUSD) and heat is top of mind for both the district and parents. The district says its employees are trained in heat illness prevention to identify all the...
California Flex Alert: Here's what it means and how you should prepare
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Flex Alert is in effect Friday for the third consecutive day in California as the power grid continues to be threatened by triple-digit temperatures, and another has been announced for Saturday. The California Independent System Operator (ISO) is still expecting high electricity demand, mainly from...
KCRA.com
Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50
PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
rosevilletoday.com
Crush Bonspiel glides into Roseville this Labor Day Weekend
Roseville, Calif. – The annual Crush Bonspiel is scheduled for September 2- 4, 2022 in Roseville at Skatetown Ice Arena. 32 teams from 19 clubs will be participating in the event. Free to the public, the competition begins this Labor Day Weekend and culminates in the Championship game on...
Outdoor events carry on as usual in Sacramento despite excessive heat warning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's September, but temperatures are still climbing in Sacramento. An excessive heat warning remains in place as temperatures stay well over 100 degrees over the next several days. "That's why I'm trying to get out in the morning before it gets too hot," said Ellen Preece.
