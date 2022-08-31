ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coloma, CA

Beavis will lead Us
3d ago

The past is the past get over it. You can't get special treatment because you're black. There were plenty of white folks who were put in the exact same situation.

KRON4 News

The unbuilt dam that created California’s tallest bridge

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Labor Day 1973, the Foresthill Bridge opened to the public. At an astounding height of 730 feet, it was the second-highest bridge in the world at the time and the highest in the state of California. The bridge outside of Auburn still holds the record as the state’s highest bridge […]
AUBURN, CA
Fox News

California state AG refuses to crack down on illegal fireworks causing wildfires, damage

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office has declined to take action in response to requests from several cities to enforce the state's fireworks possession laws. In June, three California municipalities — Sacramento, San Jose and Santa Clara — penned letters to the California Department of Justice, urging the agency to crack down on illegal fireworks trafficking coming from out of the state, namely Nevada, and potentially out of the country.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABC10

'It's frightening' | How extreme heat impacts people with disabilities

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California and the western U.S. continues to experience extreme heat. According to the National Weather Service, parts of California could get hit with record-high temperatures over the Labor Day weekend, including the Greater Sacramento region. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a State of Emergency to temporarily increase...
CALIFORNIA STATE
asumag.com

Alternative school opens new campus in Sacramento County, Calif.

The Sacramento County (Calif.) Department of Education has opened an alternative school in Sacramento for middle and high school students. Nathaniel S. Collie Senior High School is a 12,000-square-foot campus for middle school and young adults who struggle in traditional schools or need more time to graduate. Before the new...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Package explodes in Amador County mailbox, sheriff says

AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. — A package exploded in an Amador County mailbox this weekend and started a small fire across the street, authorities said. The explosion happened on Saturday around 2:30 p.m. near Fiddletown Road and Hale Road, which is just east of the town of Fiddletown, the Amador County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
AMADOR COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

2 killed in small plane crash in remote area of Galt, authorities say

GALT, Calif. — Two people are dead after a small plane crashed in a remote area of Sacramento County on Sunday morning, authorities said. The Beech 58 plane crashed around 9 a.m. into an orchard near Christensen and Twin Cities roads in Galt, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
GALT, CA
FOX40

CAL FIRE responding to Foresthill house fire

FORESTHILL, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit (NEU) said they are responding to a fully-involved house fire in Foresthill that has spread to nearby vegetation. The home is located at Mosquito Ridge Road and Foresthill Road. CAL FIRE reported at 3:55 p.m. that the incident commander has requested additional air resources for spot fires […]
FORESTHILL, CA
KCRA.com

Placerville residents, businesses 'frustrated' by green stoplight program along Highway 50

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — The stoplights along Highway 50 going through Placerville are staying green this weekend as part of a new program. El Dorado County’s "Trip to Green" pilot program is meant to look at if keeping the lights green from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on certain weekends helps reduce traffic congestion on Highway 50. This Labor Day weekend is the second of three weekends when this is being tested. In addition to the traffic lights staying green, north and south access at the Highway 50 intersections in downtown Placerville are also closed off.
PLACERVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crush Bonspiel glides into Roseville this Labor Day Weekend

Roseville, Calif. – The annual Crush Bonspiel is scheduled for September 2- 4, 2022 in Roseville at Skatetown Ice Arena. 32 teams from 19 clubs will be participating in the event. Free to the public, the competition begins this Labor Day Weekend and culminates in the Championship game on...
ROSEVILLE, CA
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento local news

