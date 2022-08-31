Read full article on original website
Plumas residents should plan for a countywide power outage on Labor Day
Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns reached out to Plumas News to alert residents of the potential for a countywide power outage on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Sheriff Johns said that he had been alerted by PG&E that Plumas would be one of 10 counties impacted if the power grid reaches capacity. No time for the outage was given.
Passerby spots fire, averts possible disaster for Quincy neighborhood
At approximately 2:40 p.m. this afternoon, a call came in for a possible structure structure fire on Bell Lane in East Quincy. Quincy Fire Chief Robbie Cassou said that thanks to the quick actions of a passerby, the fire was stopped before it could spread into an adjacent development. “The...
Close encounters with bears – Plumas residents share their stories
The calls come into dispatch; the pictures appear on Facebook; no doubt you have seen one yourself — there seem to be bears everywhere this year. I wrote a story about a Quincy couple who awoke to find a bear rummaging in their kitchen a couple of weeks ago. It struck a chord with a lot of people who have had their own experience with the furry creatures and Plumas News is printing some of them below.
