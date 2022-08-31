Read full article on original website
Ambulance removed after hanging over side of bridge
Pictures from the Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston show a City of Charleston Ambulance over the guardrail of the bridge.
wchstv.com
One person killed in ATV crash in Mingo County on Sunday
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A person was killed Sunday in an ATV crash in Mingo County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on an ATV trail in the Taylorville area, according to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters said the crash occurred on trail...
wchstv.com
Concerns about walker safety in Ceredo prompt sharing of maps with routes to follow
CEREDO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Concerns about the safety of walkers in the town of Ceredo have prompted community members to create maps that show safe routes people can follow. The maps were posted on Ceredo-Kenova Middle School’s Facebook page and then shared by the Ceredo Police Department. In...
WSAZ
Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews in Hamlin battled fierce flames Tuesday morning. According to West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Station 500 was dispatched to assist Station 400 at a house fire on Baker Street around 6:20 a.m. Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when crews arrived...
wchstv.com
Ambulance goes through railing, partially hangs over Patrick Street Bridge
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston reopened after being closed for about two hours after an ambulance went through a railing and was hanging partially over the bridge. It happened about 10 p.m. Monday, and the bridge reopened about midnight. No injuries were reported. Photos...
WSAZ
One person dead following ATV crash
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
Good Samaritan and Fire Chief speak after truck crash in Wyoming County
WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– There are many dangers that first responders have to face while on the job, but sometimes they don’t know what to expect heading into a situation. Friday, September 2 a gasoline tanker truck turned over on Route 97 on Sauslville Mountain. When the Pineville Fire Department was called out, the call […]
Injuries reported in Mason County crash
Editor’s Note: Authorities have released more details in this crash. You can find the latest update here. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near […]
Kenova construction to close Rt. 60 bridge to Catlettsburg
KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The Kenova Police Department is warning drivers of more construction that will cause problems for drivers. According to the KPD, Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin repairs this weekend on the Chestnut Street railroad crossing where westbound traffic goes toward Dreamland Pool and the US Route 60 bridge to Catlettsburg. Construction is […]
6, including 3 children, hospitalized after Mason County accident
MASON CO., WV (WOWK) – Three children and three adults were hospitalized after an accident on Route 2 in Mason County Monday. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near Rayburn Road on Route 2, also known as Ripley Road. People in the area say they were detoured around the […]
wchstv.com
Firefighters: Man saved by fiancé who spotted fire on surveillance system; home destroyed
HAMLIN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man who was sleeping when a fire broke out at his home in Hamlin managed to get out alive before the home was destroyed, firefighters said. Firefighters said the blaze was reported in the 100 block of Baker Street in Hamlin just after 6:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.
1 injured in Kanawha County ATV accident, missing for 1.5 hours
CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) – First responders say it took over an hour to find a patient involved in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area. According to the Clendenin Fire Department, the incident happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the area of Terrywood Lane and Reamer Road. First responders say the man was […]
Metro News
Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
WSAZ
ATV accident sends man to the hospital, missing for more than an hour
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says one man was injured in an ATV crash in the Clendenin area early Sunday morning. The accident happened around 3 a.m. The Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department says the ATV left the road and rolled over on Terrywood Lane.
wchstv.com
Electric school buses to be deployed in Cabell, Kanawha, Mercer in pilot project
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A pilot project to test electric school buses that will be made in South Charleston is set to get underway in Cabell, Kanawha and Mercer counties this week. GreenPower Motor Company, which recently celebrated a ribbon-cutting for its South Charleston plant, has sent three...
All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash
UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
Jackson, Ohio police crack down on illegally ‘reserved’ Apple Festival parking
JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – The Jackson Police Department in Ohio says they will be actively patroling the streets during the Apple Festival for illegally blocked off parking. According to JPD Chief Brett Hinsch, they often see objects blocking street parking in front of homes and businesses such as cones, chairs, ropes, recycling bins, saw horses, […]
wchstv.com
New Autism Safety Alert system launched in Gallia County, Ohio
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A new tool available in Gallia County, Ohio, will give deputies and emergency dispatchers more information to help them when they respond to emergencies and care for residents with autism, the sheriff’s office said. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details about...
Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer
CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
