Kanawha County, WV

wchstv.com

One person killed in ATV crash in Mingo County on Sunday

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A person was killed Sunday in an ATV crash in Mingo County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 3 p.m. on an ATV trail in the Taylorville area, according to the Delbarton Volunteer Fire Department. Firefighters said the crash occurred on trail...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Fire crews battle flames at West Hamlin home

HAMLIN, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Fire crews in Hamlin battled fierce flames Tuesday morning. According to West Hamlin Fire and Rescue Station 500 was dispatched to assist Station 400 at a house fire on Baker Street around 6:20 a.m. Flames were shooting from the roof of the home when crews arrived...
HAMLIN, WV
Kanawha County, WV
Traffic
County
Jackson County, WV
County
Kanawha County, WV
wchstv.com

Ambulance goes through railing, partially hangs over Patrick Street Bridge

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Patrick Street Bridge in Charleston reopened after being closed for about two hours after an ambulance went through a railing and was hanging partially over the bridge. It happened about 10 p.m. Monday, and the bridge reopened about midnight. No injuries were reported. Photos...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

One person dead following ATV crash

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person has died following an ATV crash in Taylorville early Sunday morning. According to a Facebook post by the Delbarton Fire Department, firefighters with the Delbarton and Matewan Fire Departments were dispatched to an ATV accident with possible injuries and ejection just after 3:00 a.m. Sunday morning.
DELBARTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Injuries reported in Mason County crash

Editor’s Note: Authorities have released more details in this crash. You can find the latest update here. MASON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 2 in Mason County, West Virginia, on Monday, Sept. 5, 2022. According to the Mason County 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around noon near […]
MASON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Kenova construction to close Rt. 60 bridge to Catlettsburg

KENOVA, WV (WOWK) – The Kenova Police Department is warning drivers of more construction that will cause problems for drivers. According to the KPD, Norfolk Southern Railroad will begin repairs this weekend on the Chestnut Street railroad crossing where westbound traffic goes toward Dreamland Pool and the US Route 60 bridge to Catlettsburg. Construction is […]
KENOVA, WV
Metro News

Parkways will use accelerated replacement process to fix 3 Turnpike bridges this fall

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Parkways Authority has plans to replace three bridge decks this fall by using a process that speeds up the work. Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller said the the Accelerated Bridge Deck Replacement process is a little more expensive to do but it’s worth it when you consider the number of construction days that it saves.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

All lanes of I-77S in Kanawha County open after crash

UPDATE: (Sept. 4, 2022) – A lane of I-77S closed due to a crash has reopened, according to Kanawha County dispatchers. POCATALICO, WV (WOWK) – A two-vehicle accident has shut down one lane of I-77S in Kanawha County. According to Metro 911 dispatchers, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the southbound […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

New Autism Safety Alert system launched in Gallia County, Ohio

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A new tool available in Gallia County, Ohio, will give deputies and emergency dispatchers more information to help them when they respond to emergencies and care for residents with autism, the sheriff’s office said. Gallia County Sheriff Matt Champlin has released details about...
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Man sentenced for damage to West Virginia mine

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man will spend one year in prison for aiding and abetting the destruction of a mine in Boone and Lincoln counties. The US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia says that 57-year-old Danny Griffy, of Sylvester, was sentenced to a year in prison and three years of supervised release. […]
SYLVESTER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Fraud suspect tied to body found in Cross Lanes freezer

CROSS LANES, WV (WOWK)–A man arrested for fraud used a debit card belonging to a woman whose body was found in a freezer, according to police records. Arnold Hiller was arrested in Beckley on Friday. A criminal complaint listed his home address as 5135 Saulton Drive in Cross Lanes. According to court documents, this is […]
CROSS LANES, WV

