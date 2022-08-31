Read full article on original website
Two Arrested in Stafford Drug Bust
STAFFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ – Stafford Township Police Department announced the arrest of two suspected drug...
Double Shooting Kills Trenton Man
A Trenton man was killed and another wounded in a shooting Friday, Sept. 2, authorities said. Rasheed Barlow, 35, and a 38-year-old man were found on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m., Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said. Barlow was pronounced dead while the second victim...
CBS News
Trenton Police: Two men shot, one fatally, authorities alerted by shot spotter
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) – Two men were shot, one of them fatally, in Trenton Friday evening, police say. The shooting happened on the 200 block of Spring Street around 7:30 p.m. Police received information about the shooting from a shot spotter. Authorities identify the deceased victim as 35-year-old Rasheed...
Motorist sought after he attempted to lure 2 children, cops say
Police in an Ocean County community are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly tried to lure two juveniles into a vehicle. The driver of a tan-colored SUV stopped in front of a home in the Pine Lake Park section of Manchester Township around 6:45 p.m. Saturday, according to township police.
Accused Robbers Charged With Attempted Murder In Paterson Street Shooting
Paterson police nabbed two men accused of dragging a robbery victim from his car and shooting at four of his companions as they ran away. All five victims flagged down a city police unit at West Railway Avenue and Goshen Street shortly before midnight on Aug. 25. They said they’d...
N.J. woman charged in near-fatal accident
A South Jersey woman was arrested and charged in connection with a hit-and-run accident in July that nearly killed the victim, authorities announced this weekend. Michelle Sheppard, 34, of Vineland is charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injuries, endangering an injured victim, and a host of other crimes, authorities said.
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
midjersey.news
September 3, 2022
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide. A body...
Philadelphia man gets 10 years in Atlantic City carjacking
A Philadelphia man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for a carjacking that started in Atlantic City and ended with a crash in Linwood. Kevin Wade, now 61, fled in the stolen vehicle just before 2 p.m. April 17, 2021.
Pair Nabbed For Selling Cocaine Near Trenton School, Police Say
Several nuisance complaints led to two men being arrested for selling cocaine near a Trenton school, authorities said. Officers responding to the nuisance complaints near Home Avenue conducted a narcotics search warrant on Ronaldo Najera and Jonathan E. Lemus-Zamora on Friday, Aug. 19, Trenton Police said. The search allegedly turned...
DA: Man shoots mother of his 3 children following argument inside home
While all four children were in another room, authorities say Karell Young shot the mother of his three children following an argument inside the home.
FBI Captures Suburban Philadelphia Bank Robber: Police
A Chester County bank robber was captured in Philadelphia with the help of the FBI, authorities said. George William Drake Jr., 27, demanded money from the PNC Bank staff in Westtown on Aug. 27, the Westtown-East Goshen Regional Police Department said. Drake made off with less than $300 in cash.
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Driver who caused head-on collision in Lakewood was unlicensed, Police say
The driver who caused last night’s head-on collision in Lakewood, was unlicensed, police told TLS. At approximately 11:40 PM, Marx Martinez-Munoz, 26, of Howell, was driving north on New Hampshire Avenue when he crossed over the double yellow median and struck another vehicle (vehicle 2). The driver of V2...
Atlantic City Make Arrest in Weekend Murder
MAYS LANDING – Police in Atlantic City have arrested a man for a murder committed...
Prosecutor: Body Found in PA Woods is South Brunswick Softball Coach
FLORENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ – days after police found the body of a woman in the...
Crime Fighters: Who killed Lameer Boyd?
Lameer Boyd was killed on the night of Monday, July 18, at 52nd Street and Larchwood Avenue in West Philadelphia.
Jersey Shore Woman Arrested With 6 Warrants, Bail Totaling $30.5K
A 29-year-old woman was Ocean Gate was arrested with six outstanding warrants, authorities said. Jenna O'Connor was a passenger in a car pulled over in Ocean Township, police said. The driver, John Needham, 37, of Toms River was pulled over on Thursday, Aug. 25 on Illinois Avenue near Main Street....
ocscanner.news
BURLINGTON COUNTY: BOYFRIEND OF WOMAN FOUND DEAD IN HER APARTMENT IS FOUND DEAD IN HIS CAR IN PENNSYLVANIA
Body Found in Pennsylvania Preliminarily Identified as a Person of Interest in Florence Homicide. Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Florence Township Police Chief Brian Boldizar announced that the last known person to have seen Sheila Maguire alive before she was killed inside her Florence home is believed to have been found dead yesterday in Pennsylvania, perhaps from an apparent suicide.
5 arrested after gunfire rings out in Center City Philadelphia
Video obtained by Action News shows people running from the area as officers chase down one suspect.
NBC Philadelphia
Person of Interest in NJ Murder Found Dead Near Abandoned Pa. Barn
A person of interest in the killing of a New Jersey woman was found dead in Pennsylvania, authorities announced Saturday. Peter Lestician, 53, was found Friday in a car by an abandoned barn near an ATV trail in Cooper Township in Clearfield County, Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office spokesman Joel Bewley said. He had been in a relationship with Sheila Maguire, who was found dead Monday in a Burlington County home.
