STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 300 PM EDT FRI SEP 2 2022 /200 PM CDT FRI SEP 2 2022/ ...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR SCHOOLCRAFT COUNTY... TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 49 TO 59. SATURDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS 59 TO 68. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 39 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY THE LAKESHORES. SUNDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 63 TO 71. SUNDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS IN THE MID 40S TO LOW 50S EXCEPT IN THE LOWER 40S INTERIOR WEST. LABOR DAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS 69 TO 78. TUESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 45 TO 56...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOW 80S. WEDNESDAY...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 51 TO 65...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST AND WARMEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. HIGHS 78 TO 84. $$ WFO MQT.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO