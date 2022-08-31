Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man accused of placing dead animals on Parkland memorial
PARKLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — investigators say a South Florida man who had a fascination with mass school shootings intentionally left dead animals on the memorial for the Parkland shooting victims. The Broward Sheriff's Office arrested 29-year-old Robert Zildjian Mondragon on three counts of removing or disfiguring a tomb or...
cw34.com
Drug house out of business after bust
ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people were arrested on Wednesday after detectives say they were operating a drug house in a residential community in Port St. Lucie. Detectives say Tonya Medders, 55, and Frank Lodato, 67, had open warrants for trafficking prescription drugs, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia—Lodato was also charged with resisting an officer without violence.
