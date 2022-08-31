ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

Ohio deputy dog warden facing animal cruelty charges

By Nadine Grimley
 4 days ago

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County deputy dog warden is facing charges stemming from an investigation into alleged dog neglect at the county dog pound.

Charles Parks is facing four counts of misdemeanor prohibitions concerning companion animals.

The charges were filed in Warren Municipal Court on Tuesday.

Parks is accused of failing to provide necessary care to dogs at the pound on at least two dates when he was the only employee scheduled to do so.

“Because of the employee and volunteer schedules at the Dog Warden facility, this meant that the dogs would have allegedly been without food, water, medication, and other care for at least 48 hours,” said Animal Welfare League CEO Lori Shandor in a statement.

According to Shandor, humane agents received the initial complaint from the county’s executive dog warden.

Parks remains employed by the county.

He’s scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 9.

First News reached out to him for comment, but he said he didn’t want to say anything for the time being.

