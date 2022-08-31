Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
altoday.com
Alabama home to six of the highest paid government employees
Recently federalpay.org listed the top 100 highest-paid government employees of 2021. The state of Alabama is home to six of these government employees. The website lists the highest paid employee as Dr. Anthony Fauci, whose salary is $456,028. In the number six position for highest pay is Dr. Joseph K....
WAFF
North Alabama Electric Co-op GM pleads guilty to diverting funds
JACKSON Co., Ala. (WAFF) - An employee of North Alabama Electric Cooperative (NAEC) has been arrested for allegedly diverting funds through his company to another company and back to himself. Court documents show that Bruce Purdy has entered a plea agreement in which he admits to sending $200,000 since March...
Alabama identifies thousands asked to pay back unemployment due to state error
Alabama is inviting some of the people it told to pay back their pandemic unemployment benefits to apply for a waiver to reduce a portion of that debt. “We are continuing to waive overpayments that are the direct result of agency or employer error,” said Alabama Department of Labor spokesperson Tara Hutchinson this week.
Defunding law enforcement? Alabama sheriffs, county commission association sound alarm over drop in gun permit applications
Alabama sheriffs and the head of the state’s county commission association are sounding alarms about the financial implications of removing concealed carry permit revenues from their budgets. The cuts could be deep for county sheriffs and could shave off up to 50% or more from an agency’s budget within...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
‘It has gone too far. It really has to stop’: Birmingham public safety chairwoman calls on community to help stop violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Labor Day weekend in Birmingham consisted of several violent crimes. Five people died as a result of gun violence. LaTonya Tate is the Chairwoman of the Birmingham Public Safety Committee. She is calling the string of homicides a crisis, and says it is destroying our communities.
Unemployment take-backs, gun-permit revenue, flood rescue: Down in Alabama
The state is still trying to deal with overpayments of unemployment benefits that went out during the pandemic. Sheriffs departments say they’re already seeing revenue shortfall from gun-permit payments -- and the law that will make the permits unnecessary hasn’t even gone into effect yet. Flash flooding led...
WAFF
Small business grants awarded in Alabama
Months-long roundabout construction almost complete. A dangerous intersection in Madison County has been under construction for several months and now it is just weeks away from becoming a roundabout. Two people rescued from flash flood in Guntersville. Updated: 13 hours ago. Two people were rescued during a flash flood in...
Labor strike, Birmingham homicides, Carnegie kid: Down in Alabama
There’s an update on the state’s longest-ever labor strike. Birmingham is on pace to challenge its record number of homicides. A 12-year-old boy from Alabama played Carnegie Hall over the summer. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking on the player...
RELATED PEOPLE
Alabama argues Alan Miller, set for Sept. 22 execution for 3 murders, ‘slept on his rights’
Attorneys for Alan Eugene Miller are asking the state to explain more about the process of allowing death row inmates to change their method of execution in 2018 during a hearing next week, even as the Alabama Attorney General’s Office argued Miller “slept on his rights” by not filing a lawsuit sooner.
Critics: New congressional maps dilute Black power in Alabama and two other states
BATON ROUGE, La. — When Press Robinson registered to vote in South Carolina in 1963, he was handed a copy of the U.S. Constitution and told to read it aloud and interpret it. Robinson, then a college sophomore, wasn’t surprised. He heard stories from others in the South’s Black...
Counties with the oldest homes in Alabama
(STACKER) – There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can […]
alreporter.com
Two incarcerated men die in Jefferson County ADOC facilities
Two incarcerated men died on Thursday died in correctional facilities in Jefferson County, with another having to be revived after a near-fatal overdose, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s office. Clarence Coefield, 72, an incarcerated man serving a life sentence for a murder committed in Lee County, was found...
IN THIS ARTICLE
California woman sentenced to life without the possibility of parole in Alabama murder
ALABAMA (WRBL) – A California woman has pleaded guilty to a 2017 Tuscaloosa County murder. According to a news release from the office of Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, on Aug. 31, 2022, Vida Milagro Confetti-Duenas, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of capital murder during the course of kidnapping. Confetti-Duenas, of San Francisco, was […]
wbrc.com
Shooting investigation off Center Point Pkwy.
Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Family offers reward, pleads for answers in man's shooting death. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. Could fix be on the way for trains disrupting neighborhood?
Alabama train engineer indicted in death of worker on rails
MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — A train engineer who was allegedly chatting on video when his locomotive struck heavy equipment on the tracks in south Alabama, killing a Mississippi man, was charged with reckless manslaughter in the crash, court documents show. James Jeffery Elder, 49, of Spanish Fort was indicted last week by Mobile County grand […]
45-year-old ID’d as bystander fatally shot during argument inside Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a morning shooting at Birmingham’s The Quest nightclub. Birmingham police identified the victim as Michael David Lyle. He was 45 and lived in Blount County. Police said they believe Lyle was an innocent bystander when an argument inside the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Minimum wage debate continues in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — While many companies over the past year have raised hourly wages on their own, Alabama’s minimum wage is still at the federal level of $7.25 an hour. Incoming state Rep. Susan DuBose says she thinks it should stay that way. “We really need to let the free-market economy do its thing. And […]
September 6, 2022 – Most Wanted in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
wvtm13.com
Shooting in Center Point injures one person
CENTER POINT, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting Sunday night that injured one person. It happened before 8:30 p.m. at the Everyday Store near Center Point Parkway. When deputies arrived on the scene, the victim had already left. They are trying to locate that...
Dispute between 2 men ends in deadly gunfire in north Birmingham apartment
An argument between two men left one of them dead and the other in police custody. The deadly shooting happened just before noon Tuesday in the city’s Fountain Height’s community and is the city’s ninth homicide in six days. North Precinct officer responded to an apartment building...
Comments / 4