Pilot injured after rolling plane at La Verne airport
LA VERNE, Calif - A pilot attempting to steer his plane to a hangar at the Brackett Field Airport in La Verne suffered minor abrasions when he turned a "little tight" and rolled the small two-seater aircraft over, authorities said Sunday. "It had nothing to do with taking off or...
Helicopter crashes in Mount Baldy; pilot hospitalized
A pilot was rushed to a hospital from a helicopter crash Sunday in Mount Baldy, authorities said. The condition of the pilot, the lone occupant inside the helicopter, was not immediately known, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher. Firefighters and paramedics were sent to Mount Baldy and...
1 killed in Malibu crash; officials investigating
MALIBU, Calif. - One person was killed in a crash in Malibu Sunday afternoon, according to city officials, and the crash closed traffic in the area for most of the evening. Reports of the crash came in shortly before 5 p.m. Sunday on Malibu Canyon Road. Officials didn't provide any details on what led to the crash, but images from SkyFOX showed a yellow vehicle with its roof, windshield and windows severely damaged.
More than 100 teens gather at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester; security guard injured: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - More than 100 kids without adult supervision converged Saturday night on The Promenade at Howard Hughes Center in Westchester, injuring a security guard before police arrived. The incident was reported around 10 p.m. at the entertainment, restaurant and retail center at 6081 Center Drive, the Los Angeles...
1 shot near Pacoima fair; police searching for suspects
LOS ANGELES - At least one person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Reports of the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Sunday, near the intersection of Glenoaks and Van Nuys boulevards...
Man shot to death on Pacoima sidewalk; police searching for suspect
LOS ANGELES - Los Angeles police asked for the public's help to identify the person who fatally shot a 39-year-old man on a Pacoima sidewalk Sunday. Daniel Garcia of Pacoima was shot to death around 1 a.m. on a sidewalk in the 10300 block of Rincon Avenue. Responding officers found...
Suspect drags Riverside County deputy; chase ends in shooting: Sheriff
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect was arrested in Jurupa Valley Saturday after allegedly dragging a Riverside County sheriff's deputy when he tried to drive away during a traffic stop, according to authorities. It happened Saturday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area near Dodd and 48th streets. Authorities said...
Woman dies after 50-foot boat sinks off Catalina Island
CATALINA ISLAND, Calif. - A 65-year-old woman died Saturday and another person was injured when a 50-foot power vessel took on water and sank off Catalina Island. Lifeguards were dispatched at 4:03 a.m. to the area of Isthmus Harbor, near Catalina Island, regarding a cabin cruiser taking on water, according to Lifeguard Capt. Lidia Sarnecki of the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
8-year-old boy hit by truck in Orange County taken off life support, parents say
An 8-year-old boy seriously injured when he was struck by a pickup truck while riding his bicycle in Coto de Caza has been taken off life support, his parents announced. Bradley Rofer was passing the crosswalk at Coto de Caza Drive at about 7:25 a.m. Thursday when he was struck by a 1999 Ford F-150 going eastbound on Oso Parkway and turning left onto Coto de Caza, according to Officer Rafael Reynoso of the California Highway Patrol.
Gas spill snarls traffic on 710 Freeway in Vernon
VERNON, Calif. - Traffic slowed to a crawl on the northbound side of the 710 Freeway after a multi-vehicle crash led to a fuel spill and truck fire in Vernon early Friday morning. The California Highway Patrol said a semi-truck and two cars were involved in a collision, leading to...
Heavy rains pound Santa Clarita
Heavy rains and winds blew through Santa Clarita Sunday, with patio furniture getting blown into one family's pool. Video courtesy of @ChristyRN_ via Twitter.
Route fire in Castaic now 37% contained
Firefighters continue to battle a brush fire in Castaic. The Route fire burned 5,208 acres and was 37% contained as of Friday.
In Depth: Old Los Angeles
Hal is joined by author Mimi Slawoff, who wrote the book "Oldest Los Angeles." They discuss some of LA's oldest treasured spaces such as the oldest sanitarium and the oldest pharmacy in LA County.
One man shot near Pacoima fair
One person was shot near a fair in Pacoima Sunday night. Police are searching for multiple suspects. It's not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
Boy arrested after shootout at Huntington Harbour jewelry store
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. - A male juvenile has been arrested on suspicion of robbery after the owner of a Huntington Harbour jewelry store exchanged gunfire with armed robbers, authorities said Sunday. Detectives would only confirm that the boy had been arrested, offering no further immediate information, a Huntington Beach Police...
California heat wave: Flex Alert extended to Sunday
LOS ANGELES - Punishing triple-digit heat continued to bear down on Southern California Saturday, with flash flood and thunderstorm warnings sprinkled into the mix in some areas. A strong thunderstorm was expected to impact portions of central Los Angeles County through 3:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service....
Suspect arrested for intentionally running over, killing teen at South LA party, police say
LOS ANGELES - A suspect has been arrested for intentionally running over and killing a teenager at a South LA party, police said. 21-year-old Erik Franco was taken into custody on Sept. 1 at a motel in Commerce. He faces murder charges for allegedly killing 17-year-old Matthew Lobos. The deadly...
Aspiring rapper among 2 men critically wounded in North Hollywood shooting: LAPD
LOS ANGELES - Two men in their 20s, including aspiring rapper Wakko The Kidd, are in critical condition following a shooting that occurred during an overnight follow-home robbery in North Hollywood, officials said. The Los Angeles Police Department said the two victims were at a recording studio in Hollywood on...
Small earthquake rattles near Manhattan Beach
LOS ANGELES - A small earthquake struck Sunday morning near Manhattan Beach. The 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit just after 6 a.m. with a depth of 11.8 km, according to the USGS. There is no word on any damage or injuries.
Bear enters home, swims in pool in Simi Valley
SIMI VALLEY, Calif. - A black bear is making himself comfortable in a Simi Valley neighborhood this Labor Day weekend. Police say a black bear was spotted swimming in a pool and rummaging through yards in a section of northeast Simi. "I just happened to look over the window and...
