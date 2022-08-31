ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Hill, TX

Focus Daily News

Midlothian Double Amputee Youth Is An Inspiration

Noah Rentz has no legs, but the 6-year-old from Midlothian is reaching higher than most able-bodied folks who have both. In fact, many adults would be envious of what the first-grader at Longbranch Elementary School has accomplished, not the least of which is starring in his own commercial for JC Penney.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Damn Tall Buildings Opens at Coppell Arts Center Sept. 9

“Damn Tall Buildings,” a dynamic bluegrass quartet, opens at Coppell Arts Center September 9 at 7:30 p.m. Known for their fully-immersive and truly electrifying performances, this unique band explores more modern production while staying true to their soulful storytelling and foot-stomping grooves. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and on sale now at CoppellArtsCenter.org or by calling 972-304-7047.
COPPELL, TX
Focus Daily News

Get Your Fair Food Fix At Fair Fare on the Square In Garland

“Fair Fare on the Square” returns to Garland for the third year, running Sept. 1-30 at restaurants on or around the historic Garland square. Downtown Garland restaurants banded together in 2020, helping to fill the void left when the State Fair of Texas canceled by bringing Fair-type foods to local diners. Fair Fare was so popular that it has become an annual, pre-Fair tradition in Garland.
GARLAND, TX
Focus Daily News

Experience ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ At Dallas Chocolate Festival Sept. 9-11

The Dallas Chocolate Festival returns as an in-person three-day event showcasing ‘The Magic of Chocolate’ from September 9-11. Tickets for the sweet event are now on sale to the public and available online at dallaschocolate.org. The immersive experience is located at F.I.G. in Downtown Dallas, and offers guests a first-hand taste into the world of chocolate. Local shops and world-renowned makers at their booths will provide samples, expertise, and sweets-a-plenty to festival-goers.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

ST. ELLA Opens at Ochre House Theater Sept. 7

ST. ELLA, a new drama written and directed by Ochre House Theater Artistic Director Matthew Posey, opens their 2022-23 season Sept. 7-24. A satirical look at the iconic women found in 20th century plays, ST. ELLA explores their roles as oppressed women and the brutish men who ruled over them. This dark comedy is filled with song, dance, and new vaudevillian techniques. The play exposes the woman’s “world that is dying within her,” and promises an evening of provocative and exciting theatre.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DART Announces 2022 Labor Day Schedule

Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will operate on the following schedule for the Labor Day holiday on Monday, September 5. DART Buses and Light Rail: Operating on a weekend schedule. (Route 402 NorthPark Shuttle and Route 883 UTD Comet Cruiser will operate on a Sunday schedule) The Trinity Railway Express...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Wild Turkey Bourbon Sponsoring Happy Hour Unplugged

(DALLAS) – The nonprofit, AT&T Performing Arts Center, is proud to announce that Wild Turkey® will be supporting the popular PNC Patio Sessions for the months of September and October, before the outdoor series breaks for the winter. These FREE concerts are a showcase of local artists and bands that have made Sammons Park the go-to, after-work spot for cool drinks and great music every Thursday.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

Cedar Hill High Point PID #1

Notice is hereby given that the Cedar Hill City Council will hold a Public Hearing in the T. W. “Turk” Cannady/Cedar Hill Room at the Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Bldg. 100, Cedar Hill Texas, 75104 on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 p.m., to receive public comment on the proposed assessment rate for the:
CEDAR HILL, TX
Focus Daily News

Jack Ingram, Taylor Dayne to Headline 36th Annual GrapeFest Entertainment

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS (Sept. 2, 2022) – The 36th Annual GrapeFest®—A Texas Wine Experience, presented by Bank of the West, returns September 15, 16, 17 and 18, 2022, to historic Grapevine, featuring four days of premium wine tastings and all-new for 2022 VIP Tasting Events, Charcuterie Workshops, a GrapeStomp contest, Champagne Cork Shoot-Off and amazing performances across four live music stages.
GRAPEVINE, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Discusses Safety and Security Measures

DESOTO – Following the deadly school shooting in Uvalde and a threat impacting DeSoto ISD on the 2nd day of school, safety is top of mind for all schools including DeSoto. The threat occurred at DeSoto’s Katherine Johnson Technology Magnet Academy. It prompted DeSoto Police to take precautionary steps closing that school and three other schools in the district.
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

Midlothian City Council To Set Final Tax Rate at September 6 Council Meeting

MIDLOTHIAN – The Midlothian City Council and staff have had a few hurdles this budget season. Meetings and workshops, including time spent at last month’s regular city council meetings to discuss the city’s new tax rate as well as budget numbers, have had to be re-discussed after Midlothian City Manager, Chris Dick released a statement that at the August 9 council meeting the Council approved a tax-rate ceiling of $0.663147 for fiscal year 2022-23, which was inaccurate.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

State Representative Yvonne Davis secures $20 Million Grant for District 111

City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. State Representative Yvonne Davis (D-Dallas) announced the signing of the final resolution which will allow the City of Dallas to receive a $20 Million grant from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Representative Davis secured the funding, during the 3rd Called Special Session of the 87th Texas Legislature, as part of the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Fund with the passage of Senate Bill 8.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil at Texas C.U. Theater Nov. 25

‘Twas the Night Before…, presented by Cirque du Soleil, makes its Dallas debut at the Texas C. U. Theater from November 25–December 11. The production will run for 25 performances. Tickets start at $44 and go on sale August 26 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Group tickets of 10 or more will be available at texasgrouptickets.com, via email at christina@texasgrouptickets.com or by calling (281) 367- 9717.
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto ISD Announces New Leadership Appointments

DESOTO, TX — During the August 22, 2022, regular meeting of the DeSoto ISD Board of Trustees, the board approved a number of leadership appointments which included the following:. Chief Communications Officer: Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones. Director of Business Operations: Saundra Scott. Director of Career and Technical Education: Melinda Pugh. Director...
DESOTO, TX
Focus Daily News

2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian Class Announced

Midlothian, TX, August 19, 2022– The Midlothian Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce our 2022-2023 Leadership Midlothian class. Leadership Midlothian is a 10-month program dedicated to providing an in-depth look into Midlothian and Ellis County. Students will learn about local systems while networking with community leaders and other professionals.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
Focus Daily News

Focus Daily News

