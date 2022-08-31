Read full article on original website
East Tennessee to see economic boost during air show weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Smoky Mountain Air Show will take place on Sept. 10 through 11, which will likely bring a boost to both Knoxville and Blount County’s economy. “It was a huge success last time, and I think this time it’ll be even better,” president of Visit Knoxville Kim Bumpas said.
Jimmy Fallon visits Sevier County BBQ joint
Jimmy Fallon shared a post on his Instagram page with a special shout-out to an East Tennessee BBQ restaurant, Preacher’s Smokehouse. The owner of the restaurant Sam Steele, also known as “Preacher,” is appreciative of the shoutout. “We’ve had friends saying you’re world famous, not just locally...
Premature baby delivered by Knoxville Fire crews
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Friday morning, Knoxville fire crews responded to a home in west Knoxville and ended up delivering a baby in what Assistant Chief Mark Wilbanks called it a unique experience. The baby was two months premature, Wilbanks said. Captain Curtis Scott, Senior Firefighter Henry Bookhardt, Firefighters...
Extra KPD patrols on Labor Day weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Throughout Labor Day weekend, you might see more Knoxville Police Department officers on the roads. KPD officials posted to Facebook alerting the public of the increased traffic enforcement ahead of the holiday. KPD officers will be focusing on stopping reckless, distracted and impaired driving, according to...
Car hanging over ramp closes interstate
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday morning, a car crashed into the ramp on I-275 South and I-40 East in Knox County and closed the interstate. The back end of the car was hanging off the ramp for nearly an hour before crews were able to remove it. This is...
2 teenagers run over by boat on Douglas Lake, airlifted to hospital
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teenagers were airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center after a boating crash on Douglas Lake in Dandridge, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to Wildlife Resources Agency spokesperson Matthew Cameron. At around 2:25 p.m., six girls were on an innertube pulled by a boat. Four...
$40 million expansion coming to Wilderness at the Smokies
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wilderness at the Smokies announced the beginning of a $40 million expansion project that will add 40,000 square feet to the Wild WaterDome indoor park. The project is the largest in the resort’s history and will include the building of a new water coaster. Switchback Mountain...
Showers and storms return for the weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Scattered rain batches will continue to move through the area on Saturday and become more widespread on Sunday. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
A few spotty storms this afternoon, otherwise enjoy the hot sunshine
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re adding a few storms back into the mix for Friday and through the weekend. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get message from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
Farragut nursing home patients to be relocated after termination of Medicare program
House fire blazes in Oak Ridge
OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oak Ridge Fire Department crews are responding to a house fire at 104 Norton Road. As of 6:00 p.m., no injuries were reported. This is a developing story.
Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals retires after battling cancer in final year on job
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than a year ago, Sevier County Sheriff Ronald Seals announced he would be retiring after learning he was diagnosed with liver cancer. Seals, who has been with the department for 49 years, served as sheriff for the last 15 years in Sevier County. When...
Sevierville names 2022 Citizen of the Year
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevierville Citizen of the Year award was given to a man credited for bringing multiple businesses into the area, according to an announcement by the Sevierville Chamber of Commerce Thursday. Austin Williams, a CEO and co-founder of Sevierville-based development firm Compas Ventures, was named Sevierville’s...
Rain stays in the forecast into Labor Day
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few spotty showers around to start our Sunday morning with increasing rain chances as we move into the afternoon hours. Rain chances remain in the forecast heading into Labor Day and that could impact some of your outdoor plans. Join us on the WVLT First...
Rain chances are back in the forecast as we head into Labor Day Weekend
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Isolated to scattered rain and storms are likely this weekend, but it won’t be a total washout. Those on and off rain and storms continue for the new week as well. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so...
Knoxville police investigating deadly Washington Ave. shooting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department officers are investigating a deadly shooting that happened on Washington Ave. Friday, KPD officials said. The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m., according to KPD officials. Officers responded to the 1400 block of the street and found a gunshot victim inside of an SUV, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
MEDIC in critical need of blood donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - MEDIC Regional Blood Center in Knoxville is at a critical phase of blood donations. Officials said they have less than a two-week supply on the shelves, which means they can only give out blood to people with emergencies. Christa Scarpino has donated to MEDIC every two...
Body recovered from Douglas Lake after crews search for missing man
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A body was recovered from Douglas Lake Sunday morning, according to a media release from the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office. At around 9:00 p.m. last night, emergency crews were sent to the 1500 block of Dyke Road about a possible drowning. A man was...
Knoxville police recover guns, make two arrests after traffic stop
Possible threat involving Fulton High School posted to social media, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A possible threat involving a local high school was posted to social media, prompting an investigation by law enforcement, according to the Knoxville Police Department spokesperson Scott Erland. Erland said the police department was aware of a possible threat involving Fulton High School, which was posted...
