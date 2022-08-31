ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima Herald Republic

12 things to do in the Seattle area this Labor Day Weekend

Welcome to summer's unofficial final weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out to enjoy the last gasp of summer, check out our roundup of things you can do over Labor Day Weekend. Eats and drinks. Our food writer found birria tacos, crispy pupusas and more for your next...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Sound Transit light-rail service disrupted between Rainier Beach and Tukwila

Sound Transit's north- and southbound 1 Line light-rail train service is shut down between Rainier Beach Station and Tukwila International Boulevard Station on Sunday morning. Link Shuttle buses are departing from each light-rail stop every 15 minutes "until further notice due to emergency response," according to an alert from the agency about 8 a.m.
TUKWILA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Kirkland’s ‘truck-eating’ bridge claims frequent victims

Like a shark fin in the water, the warnings appear quietly before an impending crunch. “Low bridge ahead,” one sign warns drivers on the Kirkland street. Getting closer, another cautions “11'-6"" — the height of the bridge. Even closer now, “OVER HEIGHT MUST TURN RIGHT.”. Once...
Yakima Herald Republic

What to watch for when UW hosts Kent State, plus Mike Vorel’s prediction

Kent State (0-0) at Washington (0-0) TV: FS1 Radio: SportsRadio 950 KJR. QB Michael Penix Jr.: 53.7% completions, 939 passing yards, 7 pass TD, 7 INT, 2 rush TD (2021) WR Rome Odunze: 41 catches, 415 receiving yards, 10.1 yards per reception, 4 TD (2021) Edge Zion Tupuola-Fetui: 8 tackles,...
SEATTLE, WA

