Trubisky among starting QBs most likely to lose starting job

With football season officially beginning soon, gambling will be in full swing.

You can bet on almost anything these days including what quarterback that starts in Week One will be the first co be benched.

With Kenny Pickett progressing and breathing down his neck, Mitch Trubisky is one of the top candidates to lose his starting job first.

Bookies.com says Trubisky has the fourth-highest odds of being benched first this season.

Seattle Seahawks QB Geno Smith is first, followed by Cleveland Browns quarterback Jacoby Brissett and Atlanta Falcons starter Marcus Mariota rounds out the top three.

After Trubisky, Miami Dolphins starter Tua Tagovailoa rounds out the top five.

Bookies says that Trubisky has an 11.73 percent probability of losing his job first with his odds at +775.

Trubisky signed a two-year deal with the Steelers after backing up Josh Allen in Buffalo last season.

Taken second overall in the 2017 draft by Chicago, Trubisky helped the Bears get to the playoffs two years before he became Allen’s backup.

While Steelers Head Coach Mike Tomlin hasn’t officially named a starter yet, it’s believed that it will be Trubisky, who has ran first-team offense for a majority of his snaps.

It’s also believed that his room for error is very small and that he has a short leash.