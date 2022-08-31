Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW All Out 2022 Review
September 4th, 2022 | Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. We’ve got like 73 matches set for 12 hours and I’ve got toasted coconut rum by my side. I’m eating during the pre-show so these reviews won’t have a ton behind them as my hands are greasy.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’
After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
411mania.com
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out
The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
Toni Storm Crowned Interim Women’s World Champion At AEW All Out
Toni Storm is your interim AEW Women’s World Champion, winning the title at All Out. Storm defeated Hikaru Shida, Britt Baker, and Jamie Hayter to win the interim title and earn a date with Thunder Rosa to unify the titles once Rosa comes back from injury. Storm was set...
411mania.com
Tony Khan Comments On AEW All Out PPV Buys Number
In the AEW All Out post-show media scrum, Tony Khan said that it looks like All Out PPV buys will end up coming in around where Double or Nothing 2022 did. Brandon Thurston notes that Double or Nothing 2022 came in around 155,000 buys. Khan alluded to competition from WWE...
411mania.com
AEW Announces Date & Location For AEW Full Gear
AEW Full Gear officially has a date and location. AEW announced at All Out on Sunday that the next PPV will take place on November 19th at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The announcement confirms a report from over the weekend of when and where the show would...
411mania.com
Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Ricky Starks At AEW All Out
Ricky Starks was denied his revenge at AEW All Out, as he fell to Powerhouse Hobbs at the PPV. Hobbs defeated his former friend at the PPV, pinning him after a spinebuster. You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Darby Allin, Sting & Miro Take Down House of Black At AEW All Out
The House of Black came up short against Darby Allin, Sting and Miro at AEW All Out. Allin, Sting, and Miro defeated Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews on tonight’s PPV. The finish came as Black was ready to nail Sting with a spinning fist but Sting spit mist into Black’s face. Darby Allin then came into the ring and pinned Black.
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Details On Warner Bros. Discovery’s Plans For TNT & TBS, How AEW May Be Affected
TNT and TBS are under new ownership due to Warner Bros. Discovery’s merger, and new details lay out potential plans for the networks and how AEW would factor in. Warner Bros. and Discovery merged back in March and since then, WBD CEO David Zaslaz has been shaking up the existing structures in order to make the new company profitable. That has seen a lot of controversial moves such as the cancelling of the Batgirl movie and several shows on HBO Max getting cancelled, with others like Batman: Caped Crusader likely to be shopped to other networks instead of HBO Max.
411mania.com
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note On Producers At WWE Clash at the Castle, Paul Heyman At Show
– A new report has notes on a couple of producers who worked WWE Clash at the Castle. PWINsider reports that Abyss produced the well-received Gunther vs. Sheamus Intercontinental Championship. The report notes that Abyss has been getting great work for his work as a producer. In addition, Michael Hayes...
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out
Athena was unable to dethrone Jade Cargill, who continued her win streak to retain the TBA Championship at AEW All Out. Cargill defeated Athena to go 37 – 0 in her AEW career and retain her title at tonight’s PPV. Cargill has been TBS Champion for 242 days...
411mania.com
Drew McIntyre Would Love A Future Match With John Cena In WWE
Drew McIntyre was interviewed by Sportskeeda ahead of WWE Clash at the Castle, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of a future match with John Cena and some of the lessons from Cena that he wished he would’ve applied earlier in his career. McIntyre noted...
411mania.com
411’s WWE Rivals Episode Nine Report: Stephanie McMahon vs. Brie Bella
-Season Finale for this show and we close with Stephanie vs. Brie. I assume this will also include the HHH/Daniel Bryan story as well. Let’s get to it!. -The teaser focuses on Steph/Brie obviously, but it has HHH and Bryan as talking heads as well. -Show opening!. – As...
Comments / 0