Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historic 100-year-old Newbern Building on Armour Boulevard in Kansas City, Missouri is an apartment buildingCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Chiefs Offensive Line is the Best in the NFLChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Nelle E. Peters Historic Districts in Kansas City, Missouri celebrate her as a notable female architect for her timeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs in a phenomenal position due to Alex SmithChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Undervalued Chiefs Fantasy StarsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Related
KMBC.com
Kansas Citians will be among the many traveling for Labor Day Weekend
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — About one-third of Americans are expected to travel over the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA. Of those travelers, AAA estimates 82% of them will be driving. Preston George said he is making a short trip to Blue Springs to go fishing. He was talking...
KMBC.com
Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
KMBC.com
Saturday will be cooler, less humid
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler and less humid. With mostly sunny skies, look for a high in the mid-80s. Sunday's high will be 84 degrees.
KMBC.com
Sept. 2, 2022 Editorial: Great Sportsmanship
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We could learn a lot from a 12-year-old. As school sports get underway, we wanted to share a lesson in sportsmanship. With advancing to the Little League World Series on the line, Oklahoma faced Texas East last month. In a frightening moment, 12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Group doing random acts of kindness across KC metro to honor lives lost in 9/11 attacks
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the first eleven days of September, people in Kansas City and across the nation are doing random acts of kindness. It’s on behalf of a movement from a group called Pay It Forward 9/11. It all started nearly 21 years ago when Kevin...
KMBC.com
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews respond to apartment fire on W. 39th Street
Kansas City, Missouri fire crews responded to a fire at an apartment building on W. 39th Street Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call around 3 p.m. Sunday for a fire at a three-story apartment building on W. 39th Street near Wyandotte Street. A KCFD spokesperson says firefighters had to rescue...
KMBC.com
New Orleans police child in parental kidnapping case found safe
NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans, who were asking for help to find a mother and child who fled the state in a parental kidnapping case, now say the child has been found safe. Kansas City, Missouri, police shared a bulletin from authorities in New Orleans looking for...
KMBC.com
Missouri mom launches suicide prevention effort after losing 14-year-old son
ARCHIE, Mo. — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and a mom in Archie, Missouri, is turning her pain into a purpose. After losing her 14-year-old son this year, she's bringing her community together with a powerful message: “You matter.”. "I look at his pictures all the time...
RELATED PEOPLE
KMBC.com
Man hit, killed while walking down a busy Independence roadway
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Thursday night. Police said a man was walking near MO-291 and U.S. 24 Highway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said the...
KMBC.com
Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
KMBC.com
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
KMBC.com
Person of interest in Sept. 1 fatal shooting charged in 2021 homicide
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Jackson County, Missouri, Prosecutors Office announced Friday that charges have been filed against a man in connection with a 2021 homicide. That man was taken into custody in connection with a different homicide from earlier this week. Craig D. Moss, 30, has been charged...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KMBC.com
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI
A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
Comments / 0