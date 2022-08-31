ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Why is it yellow? Mill Creek Park Fountain dyed for special reason

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fountain at Mill Creek Park is looking a little different Friday. It has been dyed gold to raise awareness for childhood cancer. September is National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. The Kansas City Royals, Royals Charities and The University of Kansas Health System are all...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Saturday will be cooler, less humid

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Overnight temperatures will be in the mid-60s. Saturday will be slightly cooler and less humid. With mostly sunny skies, look for a high in the mid-80s. Sunday's high will be 84 degrees.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Sept. 2, 2022 Editorial: Great Sportsmanship

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We could learn a lot from a 12-year-old. As school sports get underway, we wanted to share a lesson in sportsmanship. With advancing to the Little League World Series on the line, Oklahoma faced Texas East last month. In a frightening moment, 12-year-old Isaiah Jarvis...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Man hit, killed while walking down a busy Independence roadway

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence, Missouri, Police Department is investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash late Thursday night. Police said a man was walking near MO-291 and U.S. 24 Highway around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, when he was struck by a vehicle. Investigators said the...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
Police investigating body found along I-435 as hit and run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police are investigating after they said a vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian along Interstste 435 over the weekend. Officers got the call around 8:45 a.m Sunday after a driver saw a body in the median of northbound I-435 at Gregory. Kansas City Police Department said officers are still working to determine the exact time of the hit and run. It could have been early Sunday or overnight.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Man charged with killing his father at Lee's Summit home

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has been charged with fatally shooting his father Wednesday at a Lee's Summit home. Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said Michael E. Hamilton was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Robert Hamilton. Police were called to...
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
Lawrence police detective arrested on suspicion of DUI

A Lawrence, Kansas police detective has been arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Lawrence Police Department. Police say around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a crash at East 15th Street and Lindenwood Lane. A vehicle had hit a parked car. Police say the...
LAWRENCE, KS

