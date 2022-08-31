Read full article on original website
Fetterman spokesman mocks ‘desperate and sad’ Donald Trump and Dr Oz
A spokesman for Pennsylanvia Lieutenant Gov John Fetterman’s campaign ridiculed Donald Trump and his chosen acolyte, Dr Oz, in the state’s US Senate campaign on Saturday after the former president baselessly smeared his boss as a user of hard drugs.Mr Fetterman’s spokesman Joe Calvello told The Independent in a statement that a remark made by Mr Trump during his rally Saturday evening was “the same crap from these two desperate and sad dudes”.During his rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday evening, the former president appeared alongside Dr Mehmet Oz at his first public event since his home was raided...
Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review
A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
GOP Senate nominee in blue Washington says she supports state law guaranteeing abortion up to fetal viability
The GOP nominee for US Senate in Washington said Sunday that she supports a law in her state guaranteeing the right to an abortion up to fetal viability, a rare Republican to take a stance supportive of abortion rights as her party navigates the delicate issue ahead of the November midterms.
