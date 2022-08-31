ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Education
Grand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, MI
Michigan Crime & Safety
97.5 NOW FM

The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings

The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.

When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public

If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
97.5 NOW FM

This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan

The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison

It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!

When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways

As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan

This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.5 NOW FM

The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous

I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

The Best Car Washes In Lansing

I am surprised that my wife hasn't divorced me yet. Why you ask? Because of my OCD when it comes to the cleanliness of my car. I like driving a clean car. No only does it have to be clean on the outside, more importantly for me, the inside is a must. I don't like clutter, grime, crumbs, spilled pop, coffee, hand prints, stains or streaks on my windows. As lame as I may be, I have implemented a no eating rule in the car to avoid catastrophe and messes that I know that I will have to clean up. If we do take a long road trip, of course my wife and kids can eat in the car. I am not that bad.
LANSING, MI
97.5 NOW FM

97.5 NOW FM

Lansing, MI
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan.

