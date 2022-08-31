Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Psychologists explains signs that you might be in a toxic relationshipBella SmithSpring Lake, MI
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
Related
You’ll Find Michigan’s Most Expensive Homes in These Top 10 Cities
There's no doubt that the housing market in not only Michigan, but the entire country has been off the rails over the past few years. Prices have been high, and inventory low in many areas making house hunting a bit of a task at times. Those Michiganders looking to change...
Is Michigan Celebrating a Communist Holiday This Weekend?
A Labor Day Parade in Muskegon. The Labor Day Festival of Lights in Ypsilanti. Labor Fest in Grand Rapids. Labor Day cookouts and BBQs all over the state, as Michiganders mark the unofficial end of summer. People all over Michigan will be commemorating Labor Day in a variety of ways...
Wait A Minute! Is Michigan Really One Of The Laziest States In America?
If you live in Michigan then you live in one of the laziest states in America. A new study complied by Wallet Hub says that when it comes to states with hard-working people Michigan is towards the bottom of the list. Let's take a look at this study and figure out how they came up with that.
Michigan Schools Adding $10,000 Sign On Bonus for More Teachers
Many Michigan schools are struggling to find new teachers. There are even schools in Michigan offering a $10,000 sign on bonus. What it all boils down to is being more aggressive and coming up with better approaches to fill Michigan class rooms with the right people for the job. According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The 10 Best Colleges in Michigan, According to 2023 Rankings
The new academic year is just beginning, and the research website Niche.com is out with its annual list of the best colleges and universities in the United States. Thousands of institutions of higher education across the country were rated in a variety of metrics including academics, value; diversity; campus; athletics; professors; location; dorms; campus food; student life; safety, and party scene.
Michigan Road Laws That Are Actually Legal.
When it comes to the rules of the road in Michigan, Michiganders have a tendency to create their own. With the combined forces of one-way roads, construction season, icy road conditions, etc. driving in Southwest Michigan can sometimes be confusing and risky with the fast-paced speed of local drivers. With all of the confusion, what are some road rules and regulations that are actually legal, when everyone thinks they shouldn’t be?
Why is Jesus Inside a Dinosaur at This Michigan Attraction?
Let me make this clear: yes, I will be poking fun at this a bit but, I am genuinely looking for an explanation. A video out of Ossineke, Michigan has gone viral with over one million views after it shows what appears to be a portrait of Jesus inside a dinosaur statue.
This Guy Just Wanted to Help People Understand Michigan. But the Internet Got Mad
If you've lived in Michigan for more than five minutes, you've no doubt held up your hand to show someone where [insert the name of any town here] is located. Having a map right there at the end of each of your arms is a true gift and just one of the advantages of living here in the Great Lakes State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Safety Alert: 4 Ways To Keep Your Purse From Being Stolen In Public
If you carry a purse, it's hard to argue that there are many items that you carry with you in public that are more valuable. Usually it holds your money, valuables, and precious items all in one concise place. Which is unfortunately makes it one of the easiest and highest target items for thieves. And recently, Grand Rapids police have reported that purse snatching are on the rise for the area.
This Is What You Need To Get Married In Michigan
The summer wedding season is coming to an end. This time of year is a lot of fun for so many families as they witness their loved ones take vows for a lifelong commitment. I am ordained. I have been ordained for three years and have officiated plenty of marriages. I am grateful for the opportunity to wed two people in love, both legally within the eyes of the state, and also for Him.
Terrifying Michigan TikTok Shows Why You Should Never Touch A Downed Powerline
For the most part, we all know that you shouldn't touch a downed power line. It's dangerous and potentially fatal because you can never truly tell if a power line has electricity running though it unless it's sparking. But just in case you don't believe me, DTE has made this...
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Prison
It probably isn't a place you want to end up with unless of course it's abandoned. If it is abandoned, it may be a place you might want to check out. As a note, you should never venture onto any privately owned property without permission. You should also heed caution, especially in older structures such as this, which are deteriorating around themselves.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
If You See Any Of These 7 Bugs In Michigan, Kill Them Immediately
There are a lot of bugs that are just plain annoying. For example, I can't stand mosquitos, I don't know if it's because my blood tastes so good or If I give off a special scent but they love biting me anytime I'm outside. Some people can't stand bees but...
Major Michigan Work Zones Remaining Active Over Labor Day Weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is pausing its work and relaxing travel restrictions on more than half of its projects statewide over this long Labor Day Weekend in an effort to boost safety and lessen congestion, but most of the state's major construction zones will remain in place. From...
Michigan Woman Finds Rare U.P. Rock That Looks Just Like a Jelly Donut!
When I scrolled past this photo on my timeline I had to do a double take-- it looks just like a jelly donut!. Although the object in these photos may look like a delicious pastry that you would find at Sweetwaters Donut Mill, if you went in for a bite you would get quite the surprise. The object in question is in fact hard as stone because, well, it is one.
Eating a Burger While Driving — Is it Legal in Michigan?
We have all done it...we are running behind, but we need a quick bite to eat. We run through at a drive thru at a fast food restaurant -- and then eat our hamburger and fries while we are driving down the road. It's probably not the safest thing to do behind the wheel of a car -- but is it legal?
Mark Twain Was Apparently Not A Fan Of Michigan’s Wooden Highways
As you may or may not know back in the late 1800s into the early 1900s, wooden highways became all the rage in Michigan, as many of the highways, including US 131 were once originally wooden. There's very little left of the original wooden highways except for some rotting remnants on the east and west shores of Michigan. But there is a rumor that has persisted longer than the roads themselves, and that is rumor that Author Mark Twain may have been the first notable person to tell Michigan to "fix the damn roads."
Complete List of Drunkest Cities in Michigan
This time of year reminds me of many things. It reminds me of all the good times I have had tailgating, the memories of past summers and my sobriety anniversary. Before I sobered up I was a party animal. Of course, I partied for the wrong reasons, did I have fun? I'd be lying if I said I didn't. I am grateful for my sobriety. I used to love taking trips, visiting new towns and taking in their bar scene. I can do that now, I just don't drink alcohol.
The Dishes That Make These Lansing Restaurants Famous
I used to like going out to eat more when I was younger. I think a lot of my reasoning was that I was too lazy to cook and I didn't want to clean up the mess. Nowadays I prefer eating at home with my family. It's a better environment for the family to talk about the day we had, it's cheaper, and oftentimes the food is much better. That all depends on who's cooking at home. Truth be told, my wife and I both cook well and we work as a team for cleanup. Wow, growing up has some positive attributes.
The Best Car Washes In Lansing
I am surprised that my wife hasn't divorced me yet. Why you ask? Because of my OCD when it comes to the cleanliness of my car. I like driving a clean car. No only does it have to be clean on the outside, more importantly for me, the inside is a must. I don't like clutter, grime, crumbs, spilled pop, coffee, hand prints, stains or streaks on my windows. As lame as I may be, I have implemented a no eating rule in the car to avoid catastrophe and messes that I know that I will have to clean up. If we do take a long road trip, of course my wife and kids can eat in the car. I am not that bad.
97.5 NOW FM
Lansing, MI
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
97.5 NOW FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0