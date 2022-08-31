Read full article on original website
Related
411mania.com
CM Punk Wins AEW World Title At AEW All Out, MJF Returns
CM Punk is AEW World Champion once again after AEW All Out, and his next opponent is a returning MJF. Punk defeated Jon Moxley in a bloody affair that closed out the PPV, pinning him to capture the AEW World Championship for a second time. As Punk celebrated his win,...
411mania.com
AEW News: Injury Updates on CM Punk & Christian Cage After All Out, Malakai Black Note
– Injury updates are available on both CM Punk and Christian Cage following Sunday’s AEW All Out PPV. PWInsider reports that it appeared backstage that Punk banged up his elbow during the main event match with Jon Moxley. Punk could be seen checking his elbow during the match. Additionally,...
411mania.com
CM Punk Addresses His Issues With Colt Cabana, Calls AEW EVPs ‘Irresponsible’, Says Hangman Page Is An ‘Idiot’
After defeating Jon Moxley to win the AEW World Title for the second time at AEW All Out on Sunday night, CM Punk spoke to the media during the post-show media scrum (h/t Fightful) and addressed all of the backstage issues going on in AEW. CM Punk spoke in particular about his issues with Colt Cabana (real name Scott Colton) and Hangman Page, as well as his issues with AEW’s EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Punk and Cabana have a long history as good friends who ultimately ended up suing each other after WWE doctor Chris Amann sued both of them for comments made by Punk on Cabana’s podcast in 2014.
411mania.com
Hall’s WWE Clash At The Castle 2022 Review
Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. It’s the first stadium show in the United Kingdom in over thirty years and that means it is time for one of the biggest WWE shows of the year. The main event is a showdown between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre for the WWE Title, with McIntyre almost having to win. Other than that, Sheamus vs. Gunther should be a heck of a hoss fight. Let’s get to it.
RELATED PEOPLE
411mania.com
Roman Reigns Retains Undisputed Title Thanks to Solo Sikoa Interference at WWE Clash at the Castle (Pics, Video)
– Drew McIntyre had all of Cardiff, Wales behind him tonight at WWE Clash at the Castle, but it was not enough to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Roman Reigns was successful in beating McIntyre for the match, thanks to interference from what appears to be the newest member of The Bloodline, Solo Sikoa.
411mania.com
Chris Jericho & Bryan Danielson Brawl, Jericho Cuts Promo After AEW Rampage
Chris Jericho and Bryan Danielson got into a brawl after AEW Rampage went off the air. PWInsider reports that Danielson came out ahead before officials broke it up and Jericho was left on the stage yelling at people. Ricky Starks then came out and posed before leaving. Jericho then went...
411mania.com
Austin Theory Discusses Vince McMahon’s Retirement, Having No Worries About WWE Creative
– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for SHAK Wrestling, WWE Superstar Austin Theory discussed Vince McMahon retiring as Chairman and CEO of WWE. Theory said he also doesn’t have any worries about the creative side of WWE for the future. Austin Theory said on Vince McMahon (WrestlingInc.com),...
411mania.com
Mick Foley On His Impressions Of Will Ospreay, Great Matches vs. Great Storylines In Wrestling
On a recent edition of Foley Is Pod, Mick Foley discussed his impressions of Will Ospreay, great matches vs. great storylines in wrestling, and much more. You can read his comments below. Mick Foley on his impressions of Will Ospreay: “He’s phenomenal. He’s incredible with the stuff that he can...
IN THIS ARTICLE
411mania.com
The Elite Crowned Inaugural Trios Champions At AEW All Out
The Elite are your inaugural AEW Trios Tag Team Champions following their match at AEW All Out. Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks beat Hangman Page, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds to capture the titles in the finals of the tournament on tonight’s PPV. The finish came when Hangman...
411mania.com
Hall’s Rampage Review – 9.2.22
It’s the final show before All Out and now we get to find out who else is in the Trios Titles tournament final. Hangman Page is subbing in for the injured Evil Uno, who was taken out by a pair of crutches shots on Dynamite. With that rather intense injury out of the way, let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Dark Match Results From NXT Worlds Collide
Two dark matches took place before tonight’s NXT Worlds Collide PPV. PWInsider reports that the following matches took place, which may be matches for this week’s NXT Level Up:. * Charlie Dempsey defeated Bodhi Hayward. * Stacks defeated Ikemen Jiro.
411mania.com
Mandy Rose Becomes Unified NXT Women’s Champion at WWE NXT Worlds Collide (Pics, Video)
– As Wade Barrett says, “It’s time to put some name on the respect of Mandy Rose.” Mandy Rose was victorious at today’s WWE NXT Worlds Collide event, winning a Triple Threat Match against defending NXT UK Women’s Champion Meiko Satomura and top contender Blair Davenport.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
411mania.com
Luchasaurus Betrays Jungle Boy, Rejoins Christian Cage At AEW All Out
Luchasaurus is back on the dark side as he turned on Jungle Boy at tonight’s AEW All Out. Luchasaurus interrupted Jungle Boy’s entrance for the latter’s match against Christian Cage, chokeslamming him onto the stage and then carrying him to ringside on Cage’s orders before dropping him through a ringside table.
411mania.com
Pantoja’s AEW All Out 2022 Review
September 4th, 2022 | Now Arena in Chicago, Illinois. We’ve got like 73 matches set for 12 hours and I’ve got toasted coconut rum by my side. I’m eating during the pre-show so these reviews won’t have a ton behind them as my hands are greasy.
411mania.com
Powerhouse Hobbs Defeats Ricky Starks At AEW All Out
Ricky Starks was denied his revenge at AEW All Out, as he fell to Powerhouse Hobbs at the PPV. Hobbs defeated his former friend at the PPV, pinning him after a spinebuster. You can see clips from the match below. Our live AEW All Out coverage is here.
411mania.com
Darby Allin Says Sting’s Initial AEW Contract Allowed For Only Cinematic Matches
Sting has been a busy man in AEW since he joined the company, but he originally had it written into his contract that he could only do cinematic matches. Darby Allin recently appeared on DDP Snake Pit and talked about Sting’s early days with AEW and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
411mania.com
Triple H On If He Feared Death, If He’ll Ever Wrestle Again, Original Plan For Him At WrestleMania 38
In an interview with Ariel Helwani for BT Sports, Triple H detailed the heart issues he suffered from that caused him to take a hiatus from WWE, and noted that because of those issues, he will never wrestle again. He also mentioned that he was originally scheduled to work an angle with Gable Stevenson at WrestleMania 38 before the health issues caused him to pull out. Highlights from his comments are below.
411mania.com
Jade Cargill Retains TBS Championship At AEW All Out
Athena was unable to dethrone Jade Cargill, who continued her win streak to retain the TBA Championship at AEW All Out. Cargill defeated Athena to go 37 – 0 in her AEW career and retain her title at tonight’s PPV. Cargill has been TBS Champion for 242 days...
411mania.com
Chris Jericho Reveals What He Said At AEW Backstage Talent Meeting, Says Going Into Business For Yourself Would Be Unacceptable Under Vince McMahon
Chris Jericho spoke to the media during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum and was asked by WrestlingInc about the mandatory backstage talent meeting this week at which Jericho spoke. Jericho said he tried to remind talent of how special AEW is and that going into business for yourself is unacceptable. Highlights from his comments are below.
NFL・
411mania.com
Ruby Soho Suffers Broken Nose At AEW All Out
Ruby Soho came away from the AAA Mixed Tag Team Title match at AEW All Out not only without a title, but with a broken nose. Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo defeated Soho and Ortiz in the opening match of the Zero Hour pre-show when Melo hit Soho with a Tay-KO, then pinned her.
Comments / 0