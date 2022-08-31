A massive statue of one of Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic villains is up for pre-order. Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a new statue of Tiamat, the evil goddess of chromatic dragons. The statue stands 28-inches tall with a wing span of over 30-inches. The statue depicts Tiamat standing on top of a fiery crag of rock, with each of Tiamat's five heads baring its heads and readying to attack. A "Deluxe" version of the statue is also available, which comes with a light-up element in the mouth of each of Tiamat's five heads. The element corresponds to the type of breath weapon that head has, adding an extra level of detail to this already gorgeous statue. You can check out the full statue below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 20 HOURS AGO