The woman who fell to Earth: ‘As we continued to plummet, a sudden terror ripped through me’
The deafening beats of the propellers matched the thundering of my heart. I felt electric as the ground shrank beneath us, snow-capped mountains disappearing into the landscape – a patchwork of green, brown and white as the grey sky yawned open around me, large and endless. The town below looked like a dollhouse, and then an oil painting, as we rose.
Creepy AI asked to predict ‘what causes humanity’s downfall’ and the results are terrifying
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of "what causes humanity's downfall" and the results look like something from Stranger Things. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images that look like mutants, monsters, and alien destruction. The AI trawls throw unfiltered data from the internet to...
Creepy AI asked to predict the end of mankind and the result is very bleak
AN ARTIFICIAL intelligence text-to-image model has forecasted a disturbing end to mankind's existence. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, designed some barren landscapes and scorched plains when prompted to predict the end of humans. The AI has been trained to create its masterpieces using unfiltered data...
Creepy AI asked to show ‘scariest thing on Earth’ and produces terrifying monster
ARTIFICIAL intelligence has created images of what it thinks "the scariest thing on Earth" might be and the results are horrifying. The popular Craiyon AI, formerly DALL-E mini AI image generator, created several images of a monster with long sharp teeth and empty eye sockets. The AI trawls throw unfiltered...
IGN
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me - First Look
We took our first look at a 30-minute gameplay presentation for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me, the final chapter in Supermassive Games' horror adventure series. The Devil in Me has seemingly made some tweaks to the gameplay that appear to be for the better. Previewed by Gabriel Moss.
Polygon
Gord is a fascinating knot of complex survival systems and Slavic lore
Three warriors return from an expedition that left with twice as many. They bathe to tend to their wounds, they drink mead to calm their nerves, and they return to their families to rest until morning. Physically and mentally rejuvenated, they congregate at the temple in the center of the gord, where they are joined by two new archers and a scout. They look toward the perpetual darkness that plagues the land around them, and together they venture into the unknown — once more unto the breach.
Y'all know about these huge lists of free, open-source game clones, right?
There are lots of classic favorites out there in free games land. It might surprise you to learn that there are very many free games that don't fit the modern free-to-play model. I say that because every time somebody posts a link to some impressive, public, open-source game project that minutely recreates some abandoned classic people seem shocked.
Digital Trends
Cult of the Lamb fishing guide: how to unlock fishing, list of all fish, and more
Cult of the Lamb is a roguelike with deep life-sim elements, and no life-sim is complete without a bit of fishing. While the fishing mini-game is straightforward and easy to learn, it won’t be available to you immediately at the start of your adventure. Instead, you’ll need to spend a bit of time unlocking it.
Polygon
Goat Simulator 3: Still a silly game about being a really annoying goat
There is a very convenient way of accurately and succinctly summing up the degree of absurdity to which Goat Simulator 3 aspires: There is no such thing as Goat Simulator 2. Those familiar with Coffee Stain’s caprine and chaotic antics will likely recognize Goat Simulator as the wildly popular sandbox game from way back when. For those unacquainted with it, the premise is simple: You’re a goat with a penchant for misbehaving, tasked with causing as much of a ruckus as possible. From headbutting civilians to sticking your tongue to everything in sight, it’s a game that largely revolves around complete and utter bedlam.
Legend turns C64 into a theremin, otherwise known as that weird sci-fi instrument
Everybody just be quiet and look at this for a second. Absolute madman and legend Linus Åkesson has turned a Commodore 64 computer into an actual functioning theremin, and I'm losing my goddamn mind over how cool it is. To be fair on the excitement, I'm a bit of...
wegotthiscovered.com
Newly revealed Pokémon looks an awful lot like a certain Spidey superhero
Only two months remain until the official release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. A few weeks ago, Game Freak hinted at another Pokémon that will also be included in the upcoming game – Grafaiai. Now, that new creature has been revealed and, while it does look unique in its own right, some fans noticed something oddly similar to the new Pokémon.
Polygon
Are Lord of the Rings’ elf/human relationships as bad as The Rings of Power says?
Early on in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, viewers are privy to a conversation between Arondir — an original character invented by Amazon — and his friend, in which the latter discusses the tragic history of romance between elves and humans. In his eyes, Arondir is foolish for having allowed himself to fall for Bronwyn, a human healer from the nearby village of Tirharad (also invented for the series).
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Resident Evil: Apocalypse Free Online
Cast: Milla Jovovich Sienna Guillory Oded Fehr Thomas Kretschmann Sophie Vavasseur. As the city is locked down under quarantine, Alice finds out that the people that died from the previous incident at the Umbrella Corporation have turned into zombies. She then joins a small band of elite soldiers, who are enlisted to rescue the missing daughter of the creator of the mutating T-virus. Once lack of luck and resources happen, they begin to wage an exhilarating battle to survive and escape before the Umbrella Corporation erases its experiment from the face of the earth.
NME
‘Aliens: Dark Descent’ is the ‘Aliens’ game fans deserve
As a paid up member of the “I love Xenomorphs” fan club, i’m used to crushing disappointment. Aliens: Dark Descent, a turn-based strategy being developed by French strategy outfit Tindalos Interactive, looks like it might actually be pretty good, delivering an atmospheric tactics game that seems like it’ll deliver a mix of pulse-pounding action and brown-trousers terror.
Tower of Fantasy is an anime-style MMO set on a stunning post-apocalyptic world
MMOs always come bearing a lot of promises - endless adventures in an ever-evolving shared world, friendships and rivalries with other players and guilds, and the freedom to play in a way that suits you. But while the best games in the genre know how to keep those promises, their extraordinary scale and ambition often comes at the cost of looking all that good.
ComicBook
Massive Dungeons & Dragons Statue Up for Pre-Order
A massive statue of one of Dungeons & Dragons' most iconic villains is up for pre-order. Sideshow Collectibles has revealed a new statue of Tiamat, the evil goddess of chromatic dragons. The statue stands 28-inches tall with a wing span of over 30-inches. The statue depicts Tiamat standing on top of a fiery crag of rock, with each of Tiamat's five heads baring its heads and readying to attack. A "Deluxe" version of the statue is also available, which comes with a light-up element in the mouth of each of Tiamat's five heads. The element corresponds to the type of breath weapon that head has, adding an extra level of detail to this already gorgeous statue. You can check out the full statue below:
Polygon
The Rings of Power does something new with orcs by going full Alien
[Ed. note: This post contains light spoilers for the end of episode 2 of Rings of Power.]. In the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, our glimpses of orcs are fairly limited. But even so, they’re like nothing like what we’ve seen of them on screen before. Though they’re still a threat, they’re no longer a swarm. Instead, the Amazon show is showing just how scary one of them can be.
Maybe videogames were right all along: outer space sounds really scary
The NASA Exoplanets social media team recently released an audio recording of a black hole (opens in new tab), an ultra-dense cosmic body left over from a collapsed star. Conventional wisdom holds that sound waves can't travel through the vacuum of space, having no medium to move through, but NASA's post mentions that gas-dense galaxy clusters actually contain enough matter for the agency to record distant sounds.
Polygon
House of the Dragon episode 3 gives the franchise its first great medium-sized battle
HBO’s Game of Thrones always had an eye for combat. The small-scale battles were often exciting, like the Hound facing off against Brienne of Tarth, but the show’s massive melees were almost always showstoppers. But one thing that was always missing from the show was the in-between. Thankfully, in just three episodes, House of the Dragon has already given us the Game of Thrones franchise’s first great medium-sized battle.
If you were a videogame, what kind of game would you be and why?
There are no wrong answers.
