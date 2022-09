SAN FRANCISCO -- Carlos Rodón is hardly counting as his strikeouts pile up, even as the comparisons to Tim Lincecum keep coming. Rodón reached the 200-strikeout mark for the first time in his career, then watched as Wilmer Flores hit a two-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to send the San Francisco Giants over the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 11 HOURS AGO