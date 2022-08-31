ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms

Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
Boston 25 News WFXT

Marine veteran among 2 killed in Dorchester triple-shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police are investigating an early morning shooting that killed two people and left one person injured in Dorchester. Ryan Diauto was sleeping at his friend’s house on Melbourne Street in Dorchester when he heard shots fired right outside around 3:00 a.m. Sunday. “When I was...
MassLive.com

Watch: Trailer of Hulu’s ‘The Murders Before the Marathon,’ explores journalist’s findings of triple-homicide case and Boston Marathon bombings

Hulu will exhibit the case of the triple murders that occurred in Waltham over a decade ago and the possible relationship they have with the infamous Boston Marathon bombings. Brendan Mess, Erik Weissman and Raphael Teken, were found slain inside 12 Harding Ave. in Waltham on Sept. 11, 2011, 10 years after the 9/11 attacks, MassLive previously reported.
nbcboston.com

Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston

Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
Police identify victim in fatal Dorchester shooting

Police have identified the man who they say suffered fatal self-inflicted gunshot wounds last Wednesday. After receiving reports of a gunshot shortly after 5:00 p.m., officers learned Keondre Roberts, 25, of Boston, walked to Carney Hospital to seek treatment for his self-inflicted gunshot wounds. The Boston man succumbed to his...
nbcboston.com

September Is Here – Will it Bring Any Improvement to Our Drought Conditions?

As we step into September, our average high temperatures begin nice and mild. For Boston, for instance, the average high temperature sits at 78 and ends at 68 by September 30. While the month comes to an end, nights get cooler and cooler and our temperatures will tend to drop from the lower 60s at the beginning of the month down to the lower 50s by the end of it. As an average, September averages a high of 73 for the month of September in Boston, 70 in Worcester and 74 in Providence to name a few.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Suspect in custody after stabbing at Quincy McDonald’s

QUINCY, Mass. — An investigation is underway after one person remains in serious condition following a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Quincy. Police responded to the Mcdonald’s on Hancock Street just after 12 p.m. and located a man suffering from stab wounds. He was transported to a local area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
bostonnews.net

Shorts story: Long pants not the only option for LIV

The LIV Golf Series continues to shake up the sport. CEO Greg Norman announced that effective Saturday, players can wear shorts during tournament rounds. Norman said LIV is the first golf tour or league to allow men to wear anything other than standard golf pants. LIV players previously had the OK to wear shorts during practice rounds and pro-am competitions.
country1025.com

New England Has 8 Of The Best Places To Live in America Right Now

Do you love where you live? Do you think your town should be on the “Best Places To Live in America” top 100 list? Mine didn’t make the cut and I think they missed a gem. Actually I think they missed many New England gems. Only 8 New England towns made the Top 100 Best Places To Live list that Livability recently released. Livability says “These 100 cities are welcoming, affordable and offer the space and opportunity to grow, both professionally and personally.”
Boston 25 News WFXT

Victim identified in deadly Roxbury crash after off-duty MBTA driver ‘intentionally’ ran him over

BOSTON — The man accused of killing a pedestrian with an SUV in Roxbury appeared in court on murder charges Friday morning after new details were released on the case. The victim was identified as Thomas J. Ruffen, 39, and his suspected killer, Maximo Mazanett, 54 of Hyde Park was accused of intentionally running him over with his car. Officials said that Ruffen and Mazanett did not know each other. He is being held on a $250,000 cash bail.

