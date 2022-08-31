Read full article on original website
Officers responded to the crash around 7 a.m. near the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Bell Road. Buckeye Road closed in west Phoenix after bicyclist struck and killed. Phoenix police say it happened near 59th Avenue and Buckeye Road, just west of the Loop 202 freeway.
Son of Lori Vallow accused of raping woman at Mesa home
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say the son of Lori Vallow was arrested over the weekend after allegedly raping a woman as she told him to stop at her Mesa home. Colby Ryan, 26, was booked into Maricopa County Jail on Saturday. On Friday, just before 8 p.m., the victim...
Suspect detained after deadly shooting in Phoenix
A major weather pattern change is in store later this week as strong high pressure over our region finally begins to weaken.
Man had beat up mother before murdering 4 family members near Casa Grande, documents say
CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Court documents revealed the moments leading to the death of four family members, including a five-year-old niece in an otherwise quiet Pinal County community over the weekend. According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the man’s sister called 911 around 1:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon...
U.S. Postal Service to hold job fair, looking to fill 400 positions in Phoenix area
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The United States Postal Service is hosting a job fair to fill immediate openings in Arizona, including 400 positions in the Phoenix metro area. The job fair will be from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at the El Zaribah Shrine Auditorium at 545 N 40th St. USPS employees will be at the job fair to provide information, answer questions and walk through the application process. Starting pay ranges from $17.32 - $27.52 per hour, and benefits are included. Over 800 positions are available in Arizona.
Updated COVID-19 booster shots arriving this week in Oregon
AHS teamed up with PetSmart to provide temporary foster care or boarding for the pets of families in a time of need.
Free dental services offered in Phoenix on Labor Day
Labor Day (Sept. 5) is the last day of the Foam Zone at the Children's Museum of Phoenix.
Man accused of killing 4 family members near Casa Grande
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28.
Funeral homes seeing shift from casket burials to cremations
Consumer Reports talks caffeine consumption, how much coffee is too much coffee and more. The average overdraft fee this year is $29.80.
Suspect in jail after man shot to death in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a man was shot to death in west Phoenix late Monday night. Another man is in jail, accused of shooting him. Officers were called out to a neighborhood near 51st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. Paramedics pronounced the man dead on the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Police surround Phoenix home after reported gunshots inside
Dr. Andrew Villa, an Obstetrician-Gynecologist in Chandler will travel with his team of medical staff to the areas near Kyiv to provide basic medical attention.
Shootout ends with 2 men hurt, others hit by stray bullets in South Phoenix
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28.
City of Mesa offering senior utility program
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - The City of Mesa is offering a senior rate program. The city’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program is a residential utility assistance program that offers a 30% discount on the water service rate- one of the key water rates on a consumer’s bill. This discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 each month down to $20.46 each month. The program doesn’t change any other water rate component.
Sheriff’s deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - While Labor Day weekend is coming to a close, Lake Pleasant is still packed with visitors. And the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Lake Patrol is still encouraging everyone who’s still out on the lake to be extra cautious. The patrol says they’ve seen...
Here's how this year's active monsoon season is both good and bad for Arizona
Community holds vigil for cousins killed at south Phoenix house party. Loved ones and community leaders held a vigil to honor the lives of Robert Puentes and Zavier Martinez, who were shot and killed on August 28.
Police tactical unit responds to a domestic dispute in north Phoenix neighborhood
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Cactus Road late Sunday afternoon after a report of gunfire during a domestic dispute. When officers got to the home they set up at points surrounding the home and called for everyone to come out of the house.
Good Morning Arizona
Sheriff's deputies urge Lake Pleasant visitors to be safe this Labor Day. The Maricopa County Sheriff's Lake Patrol is encouraging everyone to be extra cautious.
Phoenix hiking trails to shut down due to Excessive Heat Warning
How to stay safe if you're spending Labor Day at the lake. Arizona's Family reporter Steven Sarabia spent Labor Day morning on Lake Pleasant with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Lake Patrol Division.
Plans to prevent lifeguard shortage for Phoenix city pools
Gilbert mother in Minnesota hospital after suffering severe burns in bonfire accident. A Gilbert single mother has a long road of recovery ahead after suffering burns to 30% of her body in a bonfire accident.
True Crime Arizona: Lori Vallow’s Deadly Delusions - September update
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Lori’s son, Colby, is arrested and charged with sexual assault one week before he’s set to appear in a big budget docuseries. And prosecutors and defense attorneys wrangle over what to do with potential DNA evidence. Morgan Loew and Amy Cutler present and discuss the latest developments in the case.
