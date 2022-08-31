ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greg Norman helped convince Cam Smith to make $140million switch to rebel LIV tour by giving him a pitch-perfect phone call after the Aussie won the British Open

By Ollie Lewis
 4 days ago

A phone call shortly after his British Open triumph played a huge role in convincing Cameron Smith to turn his back on the PGA Tour in favour of LIV Golf - and $140million.

The man on the other end of the line? Greg Norman.

The Great White Shark has singlehandedly led LIV's pursuit of the game's top talents, with the financial support of the competition's Saudi Arabian backers.

A phone call from Greg Norman convinced Cameron Smith to ditch the PGA Tour for LIV Golf

But in Smith, Norman spotted an opportunity to prise away one of PGA's top-performing stars at the peak of his powers.

'Well done Smithy, you've joined the club,' Norman told Australia's new major winner, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. 'I've always believed in you.'

The Aussie legend then laid out a flawless pitch to Smith, and the wheels were set in motion for one of the sport's biggest deals.

The Great White Shark contacted the Queenslander after he won the British Open last month

The press swiftly picked up on the links between Smith and golf's controversial new competition, with reports suggesting that the Queenslander had been offered a mind-boggling $140m to jump ship.

After weeks of speculation, the sport's worst kept secret was confirmed on Tuesday night, with Smith announced as a new signing for the Saud-backed tournament - their biggest acquisition to date.

His team insisted the switch was a 'business decision' and despite receiving widespread criticism from fans, Smith says that while money was 'a factor', the scheduling at LIV Golf is what truly enticed him.

Smith has joined the Saudi-backed competition in a reported $140million deal

‘(Money) was definitely a factor in making that decision, I won’t ignore that,’ Smith said.

‘The biggest thing for me is (LIV’s) schedule is really appealing. I’ll be able to spend more time at home in Australia and maybe have an event down there.’

Smith joins a host of other top names to defect, including Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, as well as European Ryder Cup veterans Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey and Sergio Garcia.

Comments / 39

RobertMarsha Farrell
3d ago

Greg Norman was considered a top player at one time but each time he thought it was his time. Along came a better player and dropped him down. This type of environment made him to be angry that he was recognized. So he tried this before and failed but this time utilizing the Saudi money to buy his own golf world. Rff

Reply
5
John Carista
3d ago

who cares that tour is nothing but a bunch of billions of dollars flying around for nothing that tour is never going to make it nobody's interested in watching it

Reply(1)
3
Larry Eder
4d ago

Greg Norman wins again, #2 Cam Smith will be a big addition to LIV Golf...Now a TV deal and let the viewers decide

Reply(10)
9
