ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking the Tropics: Development expected this week after nearly 2 months of no storms

By Heather Monahan
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0szHce_0hcobIA700

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Activity is ramping up in the Atlantic as we head into September and get closer to the statistical peak of hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center says it’s likely at least one of the three disturbances it’s tracking will develop this week.

The Atlantic basin saw a long stretch of little to no activity for about the past two months. According to Dr. Philip Klotzbach , a meteorologist with Colorado State University, this year marked the first time since 1941 that there were no named storms in the Atlantic from July 3 through Aug. 30.

The last named storm in the Atlantic was Tropical Storm Colin , which formed over South Carolina on July 2. The NHC says it’s likely at least one of the three disturbances meteorologists are monitoring – Invest 91L, Invest 93L and an area of low pressure off the coast of Africa – will become a tropical depression later this week.

Invest 91L

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhYst_0hcobIA700

The NHC has been monitoring Invest 91L all week, and it’s the main disturbance meteorologists are keeping an eye on because it has the highest chance of formation. As of Wednesday, the NHC gives it a medium 60 percent chance of formation in 48 hours and a high 80 percent chance of formation through the next five days.

Invest 91L is an area of low pressure that’s associated with showers and thunderstorms several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles. The NHC says gradual development is forecast in the coming days despite environmental conditions being only “marginally conducive.” A tropical depression will “likely” form from Invest 91L later this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJXCX_0hcobIA700

“It will possibly become our next named storm but the forecast models have it recurving even before it makes its way to the Bahamas,” WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly said. “That’s what we want to see this time of year. So even if it does become our next named storm, it won’t affect us.”

Invest 93L

The NHC started tracking Invest 93L on Wednesday. The disturbance is described as an “area of low pressure… along a decaying frontal zone” over the central Atlantic, about 850 miles southwest of the Azores.

According to the NHC, environmental conditions appear favorable for some development. A tropical weather outlook released Wednesday morning says a tropical or subtropical depression will likely form later this week as the system moves toward the east.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GzOPS_0hcobIA700

The NHC has given Invest 93L a medium 60 percent chance of formation in 48 hours and a high 70 percent chance of formation in the next five days.

Disturbance

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FHpOv_0hcobIA700

The tropical wave that emerged off the coast of Africa earlier this week is now a broad area of low pressure associated with showers and thunderstorms between Africa’s west coast and the Cabo Verde Islands. The NHC has not deemed the disturbance an invest yet.

According to the NCH, the disturbance appeared slightly more organized on Wednesday and a short-lived tropical depression could form over the eastern Atlantic this week. By later this week, however, environmental conditions will be less favorable for development.

The NHC has given the disturbance a medium 40 percent chance of formation through 48 hours and a medium 50 percent chance of formation through five days.

Looking ahead

If one of the disturbances being monitored in the Atlantic becomes a named storm, it will get the name Danielle.

It’s likely we’ll continue seeing an uptick in tropical activity moving forward as we get into the month of September. The statistical peak of hurricane season is on Sept. 10. Roughly two-thirds of all tropical systems in the Atlantic basin form in August or September.

Tracking the Tropics streams at 2 p.m. ET every Wednesday during hurricane season. For the latest updates, check out our Tracking the Tropics website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Dry, Sunny Today; Tracking Holiday Showers

Happy Saturday and happy Labor Day Weekend! We started off the day cool with a fall-like feel in the air. Lows dropped down into the 50s but temperatures will rebound into the upper 70s by this afternoon. Overall today looks nice with mostly sunny skies, dry and comfortable. This evening and overnight tonight will continue […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Teenager seriously hurt in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police confirm a teenager was seriously hurt in Providence Saturday night after being shot in the back.  Providence Police say they were first notified of the incident after they were contacted by a local hospital, where the shooting victim was dropped off. Shortly before that, police say they were monitoring reports of shots fired on Salmon St. Police say the 17-year-old […]
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Tropical Wave#Tropical Atlantic#Atlantic Basin#Tropical Depression#Colorado State University#Nhc#Invest 91l
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Areas Of Drizzle And Fog Tonight. Heavy Rain Has Ended

Good Evening…. FLOOD WATCH AND WARNINGS HAVE EXPIRED The heavy rain has ended and we are left with mainly very light showers and drizzle this evening into the overnight hours RAIN TOTALS SINCE MONDAY Rain will become lighter later this evening and overnight. East winds 5-10 mph Skies remain cloudy tonight, with light showers and […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Man arrested for allegedly using a knife during fight

REHOBOTH, Mass., (WPRI) — Rehoboth police arrested a man who they say used a knife during a fight. Just before 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, police responded to the Cumberland Farms located on Rt. 44 for the report of a fight between two men involving a knife. When the first officer arrived they were told that […]
REHOBOTH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

Two men killed in early morning shooting in Boston

BOSTON, (WPRI) — According to the Boston Police Department, two people were killed in an early morning shooting in Dorchester. Police were called to Melbourne Street around 3:00 a.m. for a reports of shots being fired in the area. When they arrived on scene, officers found three men that had been shot. One of the […]
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

Local business to close at the end of the year

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rachyl’s Goat Milk Soap, based in North Situate, Rhode Island, announced that it will be closing at the end of year.  According to a spokesperson for the company, price increases, supply chain issues, and other delays, were key factors in the decision to close.  The business also says they will continue […]
SCITUATE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Swansea police investigate car crash

SWANSEA, M.A. (WPRI) — A pedestrian was struck by a car on Route 6 at Route 95 in Swansea.  Swansea Police say they first received a report of the incident around 8 P.M. Sunday night.  The pedestrian, only identified by police as a 33-year-old-man, was brought to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say, appeared […]
SWANSEA, MA
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy