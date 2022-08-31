ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starbucks barista, 17, lays bare bitter realities of working for the coffee giant, revealing she 'constantly' ends up 'crying in the bathroom' over 'rude customers' and 'exhausting' shifts

By Kelsi Karruli For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

A Starbucks barista has revealed the realities that come with working at the insanely popular coffee chain, sharing she often cries in the bathroom and is pushed into states of exhaustion.

Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to share a video of what she really thought about the coffee company on her account where she 'posts a lot about Starbucks.'

In the video, which garnered over 160,000 views, Avery shares that she was originally so excited to work at the coffee giant.

Her excitement to head into work soon turned into dread as she learned what it really meant to be a Starbucks barista.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BEKmI_0hcoajlP00
Avery, 17, from Michigan, took to TikTok to reveal the realities of working at Starbucks, from crying to the bathroom to being pushed into exhaustion
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B26Pm_0hcoajlP00
In the video, which garnered over 160,000 views, Avery said she was originally excited to work at the company, but her excitement soon turned to dread

'Me being so excited to to work at Starbucks and be a partner and have free coffee all the time,' Avery said in the video while she wore a Starbucks T-shirt.

The video then cuts to an image of the 17-year-old crouched down on the floor of the Starbucks she works at to clean a drain.

The image's text overlay reads: 'Me a year and a half in being exhausted all the time having to deal with rude people every shift, and constantly crying in the bathroom.'

Avery has been working at the coffee shop for over an year and often posts about having to deal with rude customers, even noting in one video customers are often rude to the 'barista [she's] training.

The average Starbucks barista hourly pay in Michigan is $13.30, according to Indeed, which seems to be not be enough for the excruciating levels of exhaustion the baristas face.

The video comes just months after Starbucks reportedly began waging a war on its workers by enacting a firing spree in hopes of stopping unionization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l8Eyf_0hcoajlP00
 The video comes just a few months after Starbucks employees alleged the coffee company was firing workers for their fight for unionization
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FmWoY_0hcoajlP00
Avery revealed she has been working at Starbucks for a year and a half and deals with 'rude' customers, is always exhausted, and cries 'in the bathroom'

The coffee chain brought back its founder Howard Schultz, 69, from New York, to lead the effort to defeat that union drive that is quickly spreading across the country.

And workers allege Starbucks is violating federal laws as the company seeks to slow their momentum in their fight for unionization.

Currently, 176 out of over 8,000 Starbucks locations have filed for National Labor Relations Board elections since the first union campaign at a corporate-owned store went viral in Buffalo, New York, in 2021.

Now, workers at several stores across the country say the coffee chain is firing union leaders in retaliation for legally protected union activities.

Early allegations in February of 2022, when seven Starbucks employees in Memphis,

were fired after they announced their union drive.

The coffee chain has claimed that the workers were fired because of workplace conduct violations, and while Starbucks Worker United has filed unfair labor practice charges against the coffee giant claiming retaliation, the NLRB has yet to announce a decision on the matter.

And when Avery blasted the company for working her to exhaustion many other Starbucks employee's took their chance to share similar experiences.

'Working at Starbucks absolutely ruined the sanity I had left in me. So I quit,' admitted one user.

Another user added: 'I love my job being a barista but I will admit I am exhausted.'

'Felt this!! [I] left after three months. I would've stayed longer but at 19 there was no reason for me to be that stressed out all day long,' commented one user.

One user said: 'Putting my two weeks in tomorrow.'

'This is why after 10 months I quit Starbucks and am now way happier working at a different coffee shop lol,' added another user.

Another user was quick to shame Avery for complaining about her job and said: 'Y'all act like making freaking coffees is in the hardest job in the world.'

