Hochul Announces $4 Million for SUNY, CUNY Mental Health StudentsJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
The Largest Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must VisitTravel MavenClarence, NY
A Taste of Home at Aunt Millie’sJ.M. LesinskiIrving, NY
West Seneca and Orchard Park Schools Get $1 Million for Safety InvestmentsJ.M. LesinskiOrchard Park, NY
Boston To Provide Free Bluebike Access To Citizen During Orange Line ShutdownAbdul GhaniBoston, NY
Free Metro Bus Passes Available in Buffalo, New York
A local community group has teamed up with a health insurance company in Western New York to help make it a little easier for people to get around Buffalo. The Resource Council of Western New York has joined forces with Fidelis Care to make available free monthly Metro Pass for the month of September available to residents of Buffalo's eastside.
Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Buffalo
The New York Lottery announced that a winning top-prize ticket was sold at Wegmans on Alberta Drive in Buffalo.
Nest in the Village moves, doubles Williamsville store space
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Expect more accessibility and retail space at Nest in the Village's new store location. The home goods, furnishings and gifts retailer is moving from a three-floor house space at 5700 Main St. to a one-floor storefront at 5727 Main St., both in Williamsville. Kim Addelman, who started the business five and a half years ago, expects to reopen at the new spot by late September. The business will be closed until then.
WGRZ TV
New farmers market now open for business in East Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The call for more community resources in East Buffalo have been ringing loud for decades. After the massacre at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue, it became abundantly clear how serious the need for things like greater access to fresh produce really was. That is why KeyBank...
As new Bills season nears, Depew store holds kickoff party
DEPEW, N.Y. — Store716 held a kickoff party Sunday, with the Bills' season opener in mind. The Depew store offered special deals and giveaways, pop-up shops from other retailers, and even a beer tent thanks to Community Beer Works. Event organizers said they were preparing for another Bills season the only way that Buffalo knows how: with a great party.
Good News For Homeowners In Western New York
It is never too early for good news. Homeowners in Western New York got some really good news earlier this week. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced that in the soon-to-be-released county budget there will be a reduction in property taxes in Erie County. Inflation is making everything cost more,...
Expect Longer TSA Wait At The Buffalo Niagara Airport Today
Most people tend to travel when it’s a holiday weekend, and with everyone looking to take advantage of Labor Day weekend, the TSA security checkpoint will take longer than it has in a long time. Speaking from personal experience, I fly a lot. I tend to make it through...
theshelbyreport.com
Tops Celebrates Four Meat Managers For Dedication, Efforts
Williamsville, New York-based Tops Friendly Markets is recognizing its employee leaders within the meat departments throughout the chain’s footprint. These awards recognize the efforts to serve customers while navigating COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. In order to be eligible Tops employees had to meet the following criteria:. 2021 sales, shrink...
Bocce Club Pizza closing North Buffalo location
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Thursday, Bocce Club Pizza announced its location on Hertel Avenue is now closed. In a Facebook post, Bocce said the restaurant is "no longer a Bocce’s location due to our licensing agreement expiring." Bocce still has locations open on Bailey Ave. in Amherst, Hopkins...
Violent Gun Crimes Are The Worst In These 11 New York Counties
While New York has some of the strictest gun laws in the United States, there is still a high incidence of gun violence in the state. Some areas, like Buffalo and New York City, have more violent crimes committed with firearms than others. Violent crimes, as defined by New York, are murder and non-negligent manslaughter, forcible rape, robbery, and aggravated assault. The rankings below list the number of violent crimes and also those committed with a gun from the most recently released report from 2021.
Chase Bank pushes retail banking into Southtowns with Orchard Park branch
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Chase Bank is continuing its fast-paced re-entry into Western New York's retail banking scene with plans for a branch in the Southtowns. The new branch is slated for the Crossroads Centre plaza on Southwestern Boulevard in Orchard Park, according to a federal regulatory filing. A...
Bocce Club Pizza's Hertel Avenue location is now closed
Bocce Club Pizza announced Thursday afternoon that they have officially closed their Hertel Avenue location.
Buffalo to receive $25M to become tech hub
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo is one of 21 cities to win funding from the Build Back Better Regional Challenge out of more than 500 cities that competed. "The goal is to boost our tech workforce, revamp our manufacturing, and breathe new life into the Queen City's legacy as an industrial powerhouse as we move into the 21st century," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.
Valu Home Centers to close three stores in Western New York
Valu Home Centers is set to close three stores in the Western New York area. All employees are being offered positions at other stores.
20th National Buffalo Wing Festival underway this weekend
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — It's one of those festivals in Buffalo celebrating one of our region's tastiest delicacies. "We love wings," Christy Falter said. "I've always loved wings since I was a kid," Stefan Correa added. And if anyone knows about wings, it's these two. They both have been...
erienewsnow.com
Wind Turbine Blades Being Stored in Harborcreek
If you've driven East on the I-90 towards Buffalo, you've likely seen the large wind turbine blades stacked on top of each other near Exit 32. Each blade is 244 feet long and weighs 26 tons, and they arrived on a cargo ships back in May. Earlier today, crews were...
National Buffalo Wing Festival wraps up in Orchard Park
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Thousands of people were at Highmark Stadium on Sunday for the second and final day of the National Buffalo Wing Festival. The 20th annual event featured nearly two dozen restaurants from all around the globe. They gathered to showcase and share their spices and sauces in the Wing Capitol of the World.
Flash Flood Warning expires in Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Areas in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties were under a Flash Flood Warning until 10:45 p.m. Sunday. It was allowed to expire on time. Training storms have been the main culprit here, and that means the storms have been repeatedly hitting the same area over and over again with consistent and heavy rain. Radar estimates peg this at around 1 to 2 inches of rainfall that could have potentially fallen.
NFTA receives another $5M in push for electric bus fleet
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority is making some progress in its mission to go electric. The agency showed off one of its new electric buses on Thursday as part of an announcement of nearly $5 million from Washington to buy 10 more. The NFTA already has 10 such buses.
Trocaire College launches new health career exploration program
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Trocaire College hopes to funnel new workers into the health care field through their new "Health Career Exploration Learn and Earn" program. The 10-week, online program starts on September 26. Preference will be given to high school graduates with little to no college experience in the South Buffalo and Lovejoy areas (14220 and 14210 zip codes), but remaining spots will be open to people from across the City of Buffalo.
