ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Special legislative session on tax cuts delayed a week

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17yTYL_0hcoZvZU00

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A special session called to consider a $700 million permanent income tax cut will be pushed back a week, Missouri legislative leaders said Wednesday.

The decision came out of discussions this week among legislative leaders. Senate Majority Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) shared a joint statement about the decision from House and Senate leaders on his Twitter account Wednesday.

The special session had been scheduled to start after Labor Day.

"Our intent is to continue discussions next week with the goal of beginning legislative action during the week of the veto session," the statement says.

The state's annual veto session is set to begin Sept. 14.

The special session will take up legislation on the income tax cut, which would reduce the top tax bracket from 5.3% to 4.8%, and extensions of agricultural tax credits. The proposal also increases the standard deduction and eliminates the bottom two income tax brackets.

Parson has been touring the state to promote the plan, including a stop in Columbia.

Critics have said the state can't afford such a large, permanent tax cut.

The post Special legislative session on tax cuts delayed a week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend

COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Friday kicks off Labor Day weekend and the Missouri State Highway Patrol will have an increased trooper presence on roads and waters for their counting period. Troopers on the roads will be enforcing Missouri’s speed limit, seat belt, and impaired driving laws, in addition to being available to assist motorists during their participation for The post Missouri State Highway Patrol to start counting period for Labor Day Weekend appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
City
Jefferson City, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

First responders remind drivers to slow down, move over

Emergency roadside workers and first responders came together Wednesday in Columbia to remind drivers about the slow down, move over law ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend. Last year three people were killed and more than 70 were hurt in 246 crashes with parked emergency vehicles that had their emergency lights on in Missouri. Missouri The post First responders remind drivers to slow down, move over appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified Austin Leigh, 41, of Iowa as the suspect shot by a Monroe County deputy Saturday morning. The patrol's Troop B information officer Justin Dunn said the Monroe County Sheriff's Office asked the patrol to investigate the shooting. Dunn said it happened in a residential area The post Iowa man charged in officer-involved shooting in Monroe County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Rowden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Tax Deductions#Tax Cuts#Tax Brackets#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Senate#House
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. (KMIZ) One person is dead after a boat hit a wake on the Lake of the Ozarks. The Missouri State Highway Patrol's Troop F investigated the crash that happened around 4:30 Saturday afternoon at the 13 mile-marker of the main channel. According to the online crash report, the driver 31-year-old The post Kansas City man killed after boat crash on Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy