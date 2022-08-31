ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Newstrack With Rahul Kanwal LIVE Promo: Sonali Phogat Murder Case | Mystery Over Injuries On Body

By Zennie Abraham
 4 days ago
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Husband of the woman accused of running over him and his alleged mistress in her BMW is attacked by defence lawyer as 'full of excuses'

The husband of a woman accused of deliberately running over him and his alleged mistress with her BMW has been lashed as 'full of excuses' in court. Christie Lee Kennedy has been on trial at Brisbane District Court this past week over a horror collision in Brisbane's north left her husband David Larkin and another woman, Zowie Noring, with serious injuries in March, 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Rahul Kanwal
Upworthy

Postal carrier had a 'gut feeling' after seeing mail pile up for three days. It saved a life.

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .
NEWMARKET, NH

