Newstrack With Rahul Kanwal LIVE Promo: Sonali Phogat Murder Case | Mystery Over Injuries On Body

This article originally appeared on 02.02.22 Kayla Berridge had been walking her normal 9-mile delivery route in Newmarket, a small town in New Hampshire, when she noticed something unusual. The mail she had been delivering continued to pile up over a matter of days at one resident’s home. The resident was an elderly woman in her 80s, and would occasionally share a chat with Berridge, according to CNN .

NEWMARKET, NH ・ 13 HOURS AGO