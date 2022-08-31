Read full article on original website
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION W
Becker County WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 08/02/2022 For Payment 08/05/2022 Vendor Name Amount Vendor Name Amount APEX ENGINEERING GROUP, INC. 16,015.84 MINNESOTA UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE 3,236.88 ARVIG COMMUNICATION SYSTEMS 3,606.98 NERESON AUTOMOTIVE, INC. 4,328.01 BECKER CO AUDITOR-TREASURER 5,000.00 NORTH COUNTRY TRAIL ASSOCIATION 4,000.00 Boit Excavating 9,500.00 POLK COUNTY SOLID WASTE 20,392.75 CENTRAL SPECIALTIES INC 10,000.00 PROJECTS UNLIMITED 3,842.50 DANS SERVICE CENTER 2,318.19 REGENTS OF THE UNIVERSITY OF 12,503.40 DETROIT PAINT & GLASS 4,097.00 SANFORD HEALTH 2,067.75 ESSENTIA HEALTH 3,006.00 SATELLITE TRACKING OF PEOPLE LLC 3,130.00 F-M FORKLIFT SALES & SERVICE INC 8,319.42 SEACHANGE PRINTING & MKTING SERV, LLC 11,777.26 FARGO CITY 13,127.48 SUMMIT FOOD SERVICE MANAGEMENT LLC 8,413.95 FLINT HILLS RESOURCES LP 344,899.94 Swanston Equipment Co 12,342.50 G & R CONTROLS, INC. 4,782.25 TEAM LABORATORY CHEMICAL, LLC 2,535.80 GREAT PLAINS TRANSPORTATION SERVICES 28,142.41 TOSHIBA FINANCIAL SERVICES 3,403.16 HENDRICKS ROAD MAINTENANCE 12,267.00 Towmaster 131,639.00 HOUGH INC. 2,067.29 UNITED REFRIGERATION INC. 2,729.43 Interstate Engineering Inc 2,836.00 VEOLIA ES TECHNICAL SOLUTIONS,L.L.C. 17,250.09 L & M ROAD SERVICES 15,107.25 VERIZON WIRELESS 3,109.98 LEGAL SERVICES OF NORTHWEST 2,730.00 WEBBER FAMILY MOTORS 3,015.64 LIBERTY TIRE SERVICES LLC 10,429.76 WSB & ASSOC INC 10,481.75 M-R SIGN CO INC. 10,268.94 80 Payments less than $2,000 28,158.10 MINNESOTA DEPT OF CORRECTIONS 8,203.21 Final Total: 805,082.91 (Sept. 3, 2022) 98303.
Winton “Wint” Johnson
Winton Dommer (Wint) Johnson, 85, of Detroit Lakes, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. Wint was born on February 16, 1937 to Winton and Margaret (Dommer) Johnson in Moorhead, MN. He grew up in Moorhead and graduated from Moorhead High School in 1955. He joined the ROTC while attending NDSU. After graduating in 1959 with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, Wint served active duty at Fort Sill Oklahoma and later served as Company Commander of the Army Reserve Unit in Detroit Lakes. In 1960, he married Sharon Jacobsen with whom he shares two children Margaret and Katherine. That same year, Wint went to work for Lightowler Johnson in Fargo, ND, eventually becoming the ‘Johnson’ when he became a partner in the firm.
Happenings around the lakes area, Sept. 3-14
The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com . Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS
BECKER COUNTY BOARD OF ADJUSTMENTS SETS PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that the Becker County Board of Adjustments will conduct a tour on September 8th, 2022, at 8:00 A.M. in the 3rd Floor Meeting Room in the Becker County Courthouse and a Public Hearing on September 15th, 2022, at 6:00 P.M., in the Commissioner’s Room of the Becker County Courthouse, Detroit Lakes, MN, to consider the following petitions. Old Business: 1. APPLICANT: Richard & Charlotte Magnusson 3011 4th St NW West Fargo, ND 58078 Project Location: 29349 N Sugar Bush Hts Rd Ogema, MN 56569 Tax ID Number: 32.0402.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 08 Township 141 Range 040; SUGAR BUSH HGTS 3RD PT LOT 1 N OF LN: COMM SE COR LOT 1, N 210.46’ TO POB; W 20’, NW 494.51’ TO SUG BUSH LK AND TERM. & PT: COMM SE COR LOT 1, N 210.47’, W 20’, NW 449.25’, TO BIG SUG BUSH LK, S AL LK TO PT NW OF POB, SE 354.88’ TO POB (TRACT A).; Sugar Bush Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: 1.) Request a variance to construct a dwelling to be located sixty (60) feet from the Ordinary High-Water Mark (OHW). 2.) Request a variance to construct a deck to be located fifty (50) feet from the OHW. All deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake due to setback and topographical issues. Tabled from the July 21st, 2022, Board of Adjustments hearing. New Business: 1. APPLICANT: Karl A & Camay A Blakely 6307 Painted Turtle Rd Lino Lakes, MN 55014 Project Location: 43265 218th St Osage, MN 56570 Tax ID Number: 33.0030.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 04 Township 139 Range 038 4-139-38 PT GOVT LOT 5: COMM SHORE TOAD LK 160’ E W LN GOVT LOT 4, N 250’, E 50’, S 250’, W AL LK TO POB. & PT COMM: MEANDER LN TOAD LK 210’ W OF W LN GOVT LOT 5, E 100’, N TO S LN RD, E 100’, S TO LK, W TO POB. & PT COMM MEANDER LN TOAD LK, 210’ E W LN GOVT LOT 4, N TO S LN RD AND POB; E 100’, N 250’, W 100’, S TO POB.; Toad Lake Township APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a detached garage to be located seventy (70) feet from the ordinary high-water mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake. 2. APPLICANT: Dale E Nordick & Darcy M Nordick 2909 Eagle Dr Moorhead, MN 56560 Project Location: 37806 SW Height Of Land Dr, Rochert MN 56578. Tax ID Number: 15.0060.002 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 09 Township 139 Range 039; PT GOVT LOT 1: BEG 867.43’ N & 701.41’ NW OF E QTR COR, TH SW 34.50’ TO CTR PUB RD, NW 341.64’ AL RD, TH NE 268.52’TO LK, E 350’ AL LK & SW 311.35’ TO POB. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a dwelling to be located fifty (50) feet from the Ordinary High-Water (OHW) mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake due to topography issues. 3. APPLICANT: Christopher Nord 15216 E Munson Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Project Location: 15216 E Munson Dr Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 Tax ID Number: 19.1152.000 LEGAL LAND DESCRIPTION: Section 05 Township 138 Range 041; R S DUTTON’S SUB DIV LOTS 34 & 35; Lake View Township. APPLICATION AND DESCRIPTION OF PROJECT: Request a variance to construct a garage to be located sixty (60) feet from the Ordinary High-Water (OHW) mark, deviating from the required setback of one hundred (100) feet on a recreational development lake. All interested persons are invited to attend or submit written comments. Kyle Vareberg Planning and Zoning Administrator (Sept. 3, 2022) 98149.
Johnson opens business, follows in parents' footsteps
DETROIT LAKES – After 25 years in the real estate industry, Robb Johnson returned to his hometown to continue a family legacy of business ownership. Johnson recently opened Home Smart Adventure Realty in downtown Detroit Lakes. The business specializes in residential real estate, but also offers top-notch knowledge and service for commercial and land transactions.
Argil Lueders
July 9, 1932 - Sept. 2, 2022. PERHAM, Minn. - Argil Lueders, 90, Ottertail, Minn., died Friday, Sept. 2, in Perham Living. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m., followed by a funeral at 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ottertail. Interment will be in the church cemetery.
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard Donald Lindsay, Decedent. Court File No.__________ NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jim G. Lindsay, a/k/a Jimmy G. Lindsay, whose address is 34642 County Highway 34, Ogema, Minnesota, 56569, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8-26-2022 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Registrar Dated: 8-26-2022 RENELLE FENNO Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake A venue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97792.
Three injured in two-car crash on Hwy 10 near Detroit Lakes on Friday
Two Waubun residents and a Wadena man were injured in a two-car collision on Highway 10 in Detroit Lakes on Friday. The crash occurred when a Kia Soul, westbound on Highway 10, attempted to turn south onto Airport Road and collided with a Saturn L300 that was eastbound on Highway 10.
FFA membership boom on horizon for Becker County high school
DETROIT LAKES – “Pretty much every student of mine this year will be FFA members,” said Detroit Lakes High School agricultural arts teacher Janelle Hueners. “The kids don’t even know about the opportunity yet, but I look forward to telling them on the first day of school.”
Court news: St. Paul man gets prison for bringing drugs into DL; DL man sentenced for stealing guns
DETROIT LAKES — Timothy Satin Thigpen, 36, of St. Paul has been sentenced in Becker County District Court for felony third-degree controlled substance crime. A felony first-degree drug charge was reduced, and a third-degree drug charge was dismissed, in a plea agreement. According to court records, on Aug. 4,...
Business access has changed on West Lake Drive project
There is a slight change to West Lake Drive access for the Labor Day weekend, according to the Detroit Lakes Public Works Department. Access to businesses such as Breezy Shores, GoGo Rental and the bowling alley will be accessible off County Road 6. Detour signs have been adjusted to reflect...
Crime spree in Becker County tied to same man
DETROIT LAKES – In the span of minutes, Detroit Lakes Police Dispatch received calls regarding a robbery, an assault and a theft at Washington Square Mall on Thursday, Sept. 1. According to court papers, at 1:36 p.m., Detroit Lakes Police Officers were dispatched to assist a woman who was...
Court news: Frazee man sentenced for stealing car, pickup truck; DL woman sentenced for meth
DETROIT LAKES — Michael Jack Strehlow, 31, of rural Frazee has been sentenced for stealing a car from the parking lot of the Detroit Lakes Middle School in February. He was charged with felony theft in Becker County District Court. According to court records, he stole the car on...
Crime and fire report: Thursday, Sept. 1
1:25 p.m., Part of a dock was stolen from a property in rural Detroit Lakes. The dock had an estimated value of about $5,000. 2:14 p.m., Man, 60, had stab wounds all over his arm. The knife was in his arm when first responders arrived at his rural Callaway home. A high level of intoxication was reported, as well as the potential for the wounds to be self-inflicted. The victim was transported by ambulance to Essentia.
Finance committee pitches 9.86% levy increase
DETROIT LAKES—The City of Detroit Lakes Finance Committee reviewed preliminary budget recommendations on Tuesday, Aug. 30, and agreed on a plan to recommend to city council on Tuesday, Sept. 13. The council meets at 5 p.m. in council chambers, 1025 Roosevelt Avenue. Heidi Tumberg, the city’s finance officer, reported...
Man accused of police chase in Pine Point
Trulo Austin Adams, 27, of Jordan, Minn., has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of felony DWI. According to court records, in the early morning hours of July 15, a White Earth police officer was on duty and parked in the Pine Point School parking lot just off of Pow Wow Highway in Ponsford. He saw a vehicle with no lights traveling northbound on the highway. The officer pulled out onto the highway and tried to pull over the vehicle, which did not stop and picked up speed.
Audubon man accused of assault with metal pipe
Pedro Antonio-Cosme Esquivel, 22, of Audubon has been charged in Becker County District Court with felony second- and third-degree and assault. According to court records, just before 6 a.m. on July 10, Becker County deputies responded to the report of an assault victim who was at the Orton's gas station in Audubon.
Teen injured when two off-road vehicles collide on Hwy 113
DETROIT LAKES — A 13-year-old boy was injured when the ATV he was driving collided with another ATV on Highway 113 in Mahnomen County on Friday. Sawyer Wayne Erickson, 13, of Climax, Minn., was taken to St. Mary's hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. He was not wearing a helmet.
DL woman accused of illegal possession of a shotgun
Michele Renae Skramstad, 48 of rural Detroit Lakes has been charged in Becker County District Court with being a felon in possession of a firearm, which is a felony, and two counts of misdemeanor DWI. According to court records, on July 19 a state trooper pulled her over in Detroit...
Girls swimming and diving: Detroit Lakes falls to Park Rapids in dual season opener
PARK RAPIDS – In the 2021 finale, Detroit Lakes finished 1-2 in the final event to rally for a 97-89 victory and prevent the Park Rapids girls swimming and diving team from finishing the season with an undefeated record in dual meets. In the first dual meet of 2022,...
