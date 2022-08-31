STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF BECKER SEVENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Richard Donald Lindsay, Decedent. Court File No.__________ NOTICE OF INFORMAL APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS (INTESTATE) Notice is given that an application for informal appointment of personal representative has been filed with the Registrar. No will has been presented for probate. The application has been granted. Notice is also given that the Registrar has informally appointed Jim G. Lindsay, a/k/a Jimmy G. Lindsay, whose address is 34642 County Highway 34, Ogema, Minnesota, 56569, as personal representative of the Estate of the Decedent. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative. Unless objections are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-607) and the Court otherwise orders, the personal representative has full power to administer the Estate including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease or distribute real estate. Any objections to the appointment of the Personal Representative must be filed with this Court and will be heard by the Court after the filing of an appropriate petition and proper notice of hearing. Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: 8-26-2022 /s/ Gina DeVilbiss Hendry Registrar Dated: 8-26-2022 RENELLE FENNO Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Amy L. Jenson Haugen Jenson PLLC 1009 Lake A venue Detroit Lakes, MN, 56501 Attorney License No: 0390673 Telephone: (218) 844-8900 Email: amy@haugenjenson.com (Sept. 3 & 10, 2022) 97792.

