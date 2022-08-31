Read full article on original website
Seeing more ants around your home? Here’s why
A Middle Tennessee pest expert offers up a few helpful tips to keep the ants away when the weather changes.
South American crime syndicate hitting Middle Tennessee
Another crime syndicate from South America has been identified in a series of crimes in Middle Tennessee.
Counties with the most seniors in Tennessee
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
WATE
HunterGirl shares her experience on American Idol
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – American Idol star HunterGirl shares her experience competing on American Idol. With American Idol auditions in full swing leading up to the next season we reach out to HunterGirl, a musician from right here in East Tennessee that ran the gauntlet of auditions and performing to reach the upper echelon of the American Idol ranks. Her advice? Take a chance on yourself because you will never know where that chance will take you.
WATE
Positively Tennessee: Horsing around in therapy
Lori Tucker takes us to visit a nonprofit in Jefferson County with a unique therapy program. Knoxville running coach urges caution after reported …. Knoxville youth ministry hamstrung by repeated catalytic …. Veterans Voices: Navy veteran shares WWII story. State Rep John Ragan discusses Title IX decision. After ruling, TN...
THP places second in ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser Contest’
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is thanking its supporters after placing second in the "America's Best-Looking Cruiser Contest."
Michigan police investigating voting machine sold on eBay
Michigan election law prevents citizens from withholding, breaking or destroying voting equipment, as well as obtaining “undue possession” of a voting machine.
‘These are not bad people’: Ohio mom shares story of son’s fatal overdose
"Blake was a really funny, smart kid when he was little," Christina said of her son's childhood years. "He made friends very easily. Everybody liked him. Adults liked him. He was always polite. That's the one thing I always heard: 'Oh he's such a nice kid'."
The health of honey bee colonies in Tennessee
Stacker investigated honey bee health in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Veterans Voices: Navy veteran shares WWII story
Turning the pages of Bill Adams' scrapbook from his time in the Navy is a history lesson. Adams, now 96 years old, enlisted in 1943 at 17 years old when he was still in high school.
Video: Ohio educator saves choking student
The assistant principal was collecting trash at the end of the final lunch period when she heard 9-year-old Arthur Clark, a fourth-grader, coughing behind her, she said.
After ruling, TN universities must remove references that Title IX law protects LGBTQ+
State Representative John Ragan of Oak Ridge advising the institutions to remove references to LGBTQI people being a "protected class" under the federal Title IX law from public-facing materials, including websites.
