KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – American Idol star HunterGirl shares her experience competing on American Idol. With American Idol auditions in full swing leading up to the next season we reach out to HunterGirl, a musician from right here in East Tennessee that ran the gauntlet of auditions and performing to reach the upper echelon of the American Idol ranks. Her advice? Take a chance on yourself because you will never know where that chance will take you.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO