ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobbies

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

HunterGirl shares her experience on American Idol

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – American Idol star HunterGirl shares her experience competing on American Idol. With American Idol auditions in full swing leading up to the next season we reach out to HunterGirl, a musician from right here in East Tennessee that ran the gauntlet of auditions and performing to reach the upper echelon of the American Idol ranks. Her advice? Take a chance on yourself because you will never know where that chance will take you.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Outdoor#Linus Camping#Ne Great Smoky Mountains#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Tips#Labor Day Weekend#Campground#Lifehacks#Travel Info#The Campground Program#Gsmnp#Wate Midday News
WATE

Positively Tennessee: Horsing around in therapy

Lori Tucker takes us to visit a nonprofit in Jefferson County with a unique therapy program. Knoxville running coach urges caution after reported …. Knoxville youth ministry hamstrung by repeated catalytic …. Veterans Voices: Navy veteran shares WWII story. State Rep John Ragan discusses Title IX decision. After ruling, TN...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Community Policy