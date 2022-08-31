Read full article on original website
Police investigating three weekend shootings in Kalamazoo: Two currently in critical condition
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Police are investigating two shootings that took place in the city within three hours of each other Friday evening, September 2. The first one happened around 8:02 p.m. when officers responded to the 500 block of Trimble on a...
Road closures in Battle Creek area starting Tuesday due to ongoing storm cleanup
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — City crews will be performing ongoing cleanup of storm damage from this past Monday, August 29, resulting in the following road closures beginning Tuesday, September 6, and possibly lasting the remainder of the week through Friday, September 9. Watkins Road from Helmer Road...
Kalamazoo Reptile & Exotic Pet Expo
Buy, sell or trade a variety of reptiles, amphibians, small mammals and other exotic pets, supplies & food. September 11th at the Kalamazoo Expo Center from 10a-3p! Admission: Adults $5, Children $2, Children under 6 free, Family Max – $20. For more information contact Tony at 269-779-9851 or tonygcollison@gmail.com. Visit www.kalamazooreptileexpo.com.
