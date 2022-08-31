Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
cbs4local.com
Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
cbs4local.com
Man accused of littering charged with assault on peace a officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two El Paso police officers who witnessed him litter. On Monday. police officers assigned to the downtown area saw Angel Eduardo Zamora, 27, litter near them, according to a police news release. Zamora was accused of...
cbs4local.com
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
KVIA
BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton
EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
cbs4local.com
Traveling Thai chef 'The Noddle Man' stops in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noddle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
cbs4local.com
Truck splits in half in Lower Valley crash; 3 people injured
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A truck that was involved in a crash in the Lower Valley Friday night was split in half. The crash happened at the intersection of 7500 North Loop and 500 Carolina Drive around 10:54 p.m. Investigators said a 2018 Chevrolet Camara driven by 19-year-old...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
cbs4local.com
Canutillo, Las Cruces support Uvalde students 1st day back to school by wearing maroon
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in Uvalde are going back to school for the first time since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers in a classroom attack that shocked the country. Schools in Canutillo and Las Cruces showed the students at Robb Elementary their support by...
cbs4local.com
Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
cbs4local.com
Low gas prices ahead of labor day holiday encouraged people to travel
EL PASO, T.X. — As people took advantage of the labor day holiday to visit family and loved ones, they also took advantage of cheaper gas prices in order to get to some of those destinations. CBS4 on your side spoke with several people at the gas pumps who...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
KFOX 14
Manhunt underway after El Paso bank robbed by man covered in disguise
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities are looking for a man who robbed a bank. He was covered head to toe in disguise. The GECU bank at 10425 Vista del Sol in east El Paso was robbed Friday morning. A man entered the bank around 11:15 a.m. and shots...
KVIA
El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
cbs4local.com
EPISD moves forward to terminate English teacher at Franklin HS after viral video
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School Board of Trustees approved to move forward in terminating a teacher at Franklin High School whose lesson went viral last month. The school board approved to have Superintendent Diana Sayavedra discuss terminating Amber Parker's employment contract with Parker. Tuesday's action...
El Paso News
Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Officer-involved shooting began with an armed robbery at Walmart neighborhood market
EL PASO, Texas -- The shooting happened near The White Sands Federal Credit Union on the 4500 block of Hondo Pass. It all began with the robbery at the Walmart Neighborhood market a few blocks east Police believe the suspect tried to run away, but officers began a chase. Investigators...
