ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for alleged fraud at Hatch Chile Festival

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the Hatch Police Department say an alleged fraudster was caught red handed after collecting $10 parking fees during the annual Hatch Chile Festival. According to HPD officials, on Saturday, September 3, officers were told of a man, later identified as Raymond William Swingle, illegally collecting parking fees on […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man accused of littering charged with assault on peace a officer

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two El Paso police officers who witnessed him litter. On Monday. police officers assigned to the downtown area saw Angel Eduardo Zamora, 27, litter near them, according to a police news release. Zamora was accused of...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

BREAKING: Body found at 160 Cotton

EL PASO, Texas -- Crimes Against Persons is investigating a body found at 160 Cotton. Police say this is not a homicide investigation. The call was received Sunday at 8:32 p.m. Stay tuned to ABC-7 as this is a developing story. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Traveling Thai chef 'The Noddle Man' stops in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Dream Kasestatad, also known as "The Noddle Man," stopped in El Paso during his Pacific Northwest tour to Portland. Kasestatad who is the featured chef on Pranom Pop-Up, prepared a traditional dish for Salina Madrid. Thai food lovers can visit with Kasestatad Tuesday at...
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Truck splits in half in Lower Valley crash; 3 people injured

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A truck that was involved in a crash in the Lower Valley Friday night was split in half. The crash happened at the intersection of 7500 North Loop and 500 Carolina Drive around 10:54 p.m. Investigators said a 2018 Chevrolet Camara driven by 19-year-old...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Gomez
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Road closures happening the week of Sept. 6th through Sept. 10th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Guardrail Rock Wall Repair Project. Gateway South at Transmountain on-ramp closed. US-54 southbound between Ellerthorpe and Julian Bridge right lane closed. Wednesday, September 7. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. I-10 westbound between Airway and Geronimo right lane and exit ramp closed. Gateway West at...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Response Time#Recruiting
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KVIA

El Paso motorcyclist killed after early morning crash

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso County Sheriff's Office confirmed an El Paso motorcyclist died Sunday morning following a crash. Officials said the single-vehicle crash happened on I-10 at mile marker 3 around 4:30 a.m. Sunday. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found the motorcyclist dead. The man...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
cbs4local.com

EPISD moves forward to terminate English teacher at Franklin HS after viral video

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso Independent School Board of Trustees approved to move forward in terminating a teacher at Franklin High School whose lesson went viral last month. The school board approved to have Superintendent Diana Sayavedra discuss terminating Amber Parker's employment contract with Parker. Tuesday's action...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Longstanding Black-owned business shuts doors, goodbye event planned

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso community is saying goodbye to one of its longstanding and historic Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Eastside Barbershop, at 106 North Piedras, closed its doors Sept. 1. “Miss Estine” Davis is retiring after celebrating 71 years of cutting hair and 63 years...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Rhinos are asking families in El Paso to house the team's players throughout the season. Some players are from different parts of the world, and the organization said the billet program works similar to foreign exchange program. The players ages range between the 17 and 21 years old, The post El Paso Rhinos looking for housing families appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy