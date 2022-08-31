Ocala man charged with capital sex abuse in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An Ocala man is charged with capital sexual abuse over several incidents involving a 10-year-old victim in Bay County, according to court records.

Gary Messick, 40, was charged with capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation after a victim came forward, records show.

The victim told investigators that Messick abused her multiple times about six years ago. Last year, the victim told another juvenile about the abuse before she ultimately came forward, Bay County deputies said.

