Bay County, FL

Ocala man charged with capital sex abuse in Bay County

By S. Brady Calhoun
 4 days ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — An Ocala man is charged with capital sexual abuse over several incidents involving a 10-year-old victim in Bay County, according to court records.

Gary Messick, 40, was charged with capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation after a victim came forward, records show.

The victim told investigators that Messick abused her multiple times about six years ago. Last year, the victim told another juvenile about the abuse before she ultimately came forward, Bay County deputies said.

JustMyOpinionTS
Parents need ro watch their own children. Stop letting them go and be everywhere without you.

Search continues for man lost in wooded area in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Local authorities are still looking for a man lost in the woods in Panama City. It started when a man called the dispatch center in distress, saying he got lost while going on a Saturday afternoon hike. Police say they were able to get partial location from the phone call, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
JAIL Report for September 1, 2022

Esa Smith, 48, Marianna, Florida: Nonchild support: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Pamela Vinson, 41, Marianna, Florida: Petit theft-retail: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Theodore Black Jr., 43, Blountstown, Florida: Knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. There are a total of 197 inmates lodged...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
Panama City riot suspect arrested

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Another man was arrested this week in connection to a massive bar fight that was caught on camera but was allegedly not reported to law enforcement. Tyrone Francis, Jr., 20, of Panama City is charged with one count of riot in connection to the May 22 incident. A bench warrant […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
28-year-old Marion County man killed in crash, troopers say

MARION COUNTY. Fla. – A 28-year-old Belleview man died in an early morning, single-vehicle crash in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened at 12:56 a.m. on Sunday when the man’s 2004 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck was traveling south on U.S. Highway 301 in the outside lane and the driver attempted to negotiate a curve to the left and failed to maintain his lane, causing his truck to veer right onto the wet grass shoulder.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Update: One arrested after shooting at Port Panama City

UPDATE 6:30 p.m. PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — An argument in traffic led to a shooting at Port Panama City Friday, police said.      Darious G. Thornton, a truck driver from Climax, Ga. was trying to back up his truck when he got into a disagreement with a port worker over a blocked path. Witnesses […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
Calhoun Department of Health officials arrested for fraud

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Calhoun county sheriff’s deputies arrested 47-year-old Kelly King Thursday night on a complaint issued by the Florida Department of Financial Services. They claimed Kelly, the Calhoun and Liberty County Department of Health’s business manager, used a state credit card for fraudulent purchases. They’ve identified 54 suspect purchases from November 8, […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
